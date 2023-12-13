NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NetLink NBN Trust, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = S$125m ÷ (S$4.0b - S$153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, NetLink NBN Trust has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NetLink NBN Trust compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NetLink NBN Trust here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 45% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On NetLink NBN Trust's ROCE

To bring it all together, NetLink NBN Trust has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 44% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if NetLink NBN Trust can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing NetLink NBN Trust that you might find interesting.

While NetLink NBN Trust isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

