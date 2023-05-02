NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) stock up by 1.7% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on NetLink NBN Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NetLink NBN Trust is:

3.9% = S$106m ÷ S$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

NetLink NBN Trust's Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that NetLink NBN Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that NetLink NBN Trust saw a modest net income growth of 6.5% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NetLink NBN Trust's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CJLU worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CJLU is currently mispriced by the market.

Is NetLink NBN Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NetLink NBN Trust's high three-year median payout ratio of 223% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. Still the company's earnings have grown respectably. That being said, the high payout ratio could be worth keeping an eye on in case the company is unable to keep up its current growth momentum.

Besides, NetLink NBN Trust has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 186%. As a result, NetLink NBN Trust's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 4.2% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning NetLink NBN Trust. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, specially during troubled times. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

