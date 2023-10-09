NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.3% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to NetLink NBN Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NetLink NBN Trust is:

4.2% = S$110m ÷ S$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NetLink NBN Trust's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

At first glance, NetLink NBN Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. NetLink NBN Trust was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.2% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NetLink NBN Trust's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CJLU? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is NetLink NBN Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 219% for NetLink NBN Trust suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. Still the company's earnings have grown respectably. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates.

Besides, NetLink NBN Trust has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 184% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that NetLink NBN Trust's future ROE will be 4.5% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, NetLink NBN Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

