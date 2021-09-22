U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

NetNumber Launches Industry's Most Scalable SIP Routing Solution

·3 min read

SIP solution delivers unprecedented features and performance for Communication Service Providers

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- NetNumber announced today the general availability of its new SIP Routing Engine (SRE) solution. SRE is a feature rich routing solution that brings a fully hardened SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) routing capability into a logically centralized network node, allowing Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to create an intelligent SIP routing layer that can reduce their network CAPEX and OPEX.

NetNumber Logo
NetNumber Logo

SRE is a transaction based, session aware server that combines SIP Redirect and SIP Proxy functionality for deployment as a centralized network function. It is complemented by a rich set of supporting features including border element flow control, highly flexible SIP header based routing and Guaranteed Caller STIR/SHAKEN (ATIS 1000082) interfacing. Along with these leading edge SIP router capabilities, SRE provides combinations of related features in 'feature packs' that deliver a wide range of added capabilities, including such things as Number Portability, Fraud Detection/Prevention, Toll Free, private corporate dial plans, private network address spaces, CDRs for Revenue Assurance and much more.

This unique concentration of features enables operators to combine, centralize, and simplify their offerings for fast growing SIP network services such as VoIP, Video/WebRTC interworking and multi-site distributed private enterprise networks. SRE capacity scales up to many thousands of transactions per second (TPS) and all of that capacity is protected by a carrier-grade, hot standby architecture for non-stop network operation.

SRE is delivered on NetNumber's TITAN technology, field hardened and in-service with the world's top 10 telecom operators. SRE is available in both appliance and VM form factors, enabling it to be slotted into any existing network implementation framework.

Sue Rudd, Director Networks and Service Platforms at analyst firm Strategy Analytics commented "Many years of Carrier class custom SIP implementations have allowed NetNumber to create a complete, configurable SIP routing package for CSPs. This proven solution is being launched at a time when SIP is being reborn as the way to interwork Voice, Video Conferencing and more across Telco., Cloud, Internet and WiFi networks. As Work from Home (WFH) escalates, CSPs should find SRE extremely useful for simple and fast configuration of remote Phone Numbers and IP address spaces and as part of SME or Corporate networks."

"NetNumber has been solving the network complexity challenge for many years with a proven track record of innovation and performance in tier one infrastructures globally." said Steve Legge, Chief Operating Officer, NetNumber. "Our goal is to continue to drive improving return on investment for our customers, and our SRE is an efficient, powerful and cost-effective solution that delivers on that mission."

About NetNumber
NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUM, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational ecosystem for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netnumber-launches-industrys-most-scalable-sip-routing-solution-301381831.html

SOURCE NetNumber, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c1539.html

