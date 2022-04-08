U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,574.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,549.50
    +13.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.62
    +0.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    -0.57 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0900
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,600.72
    +204.87 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.86
    +64.05 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Netomnia and YouFibre secure further £295m funding led by DigitalBridge

·4 min read

Rapidly growing fibre businesses to serve increasing demand for ultrafast and reliable broadband access across the UK

TEWKESBURY, England, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netomnia, a provider of full fibre broadband infrastructure, and internet service provider YouFibre (collectively, the "Group") have secured £295 million in new funding led by DigitalBridge Investment Management ("DigitalBridge"), the investment management platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG). DigitalBridge's equity investment will come alongside follow-on commitments from existing shareholders Soho Square Capital LLP and Advencap Limited.

Netomnia (PRNewsfoto/Netomnia)
Netomnia (PRNewsfoto/Netomnia)

Founded by CEO Jeremy Chelot, who has a strong track record in the full fibre network sector, Netomnia is committed to delivering a multi-gigabit broadband network across the UK. The Group has achieved more than 130,000 premises passed since rollout commenced in 2020. Working in partnership with major UK construction companies, the Group has a lean and scalable operating model that enables it to achieve swift deployment.

Mr. Chelot said: "We are thrilled to partner with DigitalBridge and benefit from their support and industry expertise as we work towards our target of one million premises passed in the next two years. We are scaling rapidly and aim to play an active role in unleashing the UK's digital potential by delivering the benefits that come with multi-gigabit fibre broadband."

Manjari Govada, Principal at DigitalBridge, said: "We have known Jeremy for several years and are excited to partner with him in scaling the Group into a premier fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) provider in the UK. We have been highly impressed with the growth of the business and the best-in-class team he has assembled."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. served as legal counsel to DigitalBridge and Stephenson Harwood LLP advised The Group and the existing shareholders in connection with the transaction. The Group was advised by independent investment bank Greenhill.

Notes to Editors

Netomnia

Netomnia is developing full-fibre infrastructure, utilising innovative technology and agile deployment, to bring ultrafast broadband to under-served towns and cities across the UK. Founded in 2019, Netomnia is investing in rapidly building a high-quality multi-gigabit network for UK homes and businesses.

Netomnia makes wholesale connectivity available to service providers, including YouFibre, which delivers the UK's fastest broadband packages of up to 10 Gbps to customers.

YouFibre

YouFibre is a full fibre broadband provider that offers its customers speeds of up to 10 Gbps, 126 times faster than the UK average. Founded in 2019, YouFibre aims to bring ultrafast internet connection to its customers at an affordable price.

YouFibre runs on fibre-optic cables to deliver broadband direct to properties, providing faster, more reliable speeds and service than copper-based networks used by many broadband providers, providing a future-proofed network for centuries to come.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

About Soho Square Capital LLP

Soho Square Capital is an investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions, typically in the form of senior or preferred capital with minority equity stakes, to established and growing UK and European SMEs. Headquartered in London, the firm is led by a highly experienced team that has been investing together for over 15 years, through many economic cycles and have the expertise and flexibility to invest up to £45 million in any given transaction, across the capital structure, from senior debt to equity. The team works closely with business owners and management teams to structure innovative, bespoke financing solutions and offer enhanced portfolio company support. www.soho-sq.com

About Advencap Limited

Advencap is an experienced early-stage digital infrastructure investor. The Advencap team consists of ex-founders, operators and investment bankers who have significant experience operating and investing in the digital infrastructure industry. This unique blend of knowledge, skills, network, and capital allows Advencap to locate unique early-stage investment opportunities, partner with management and support its investee companies in their evolution. Advencap has key operations in Southern Africa and the United Kingdom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783254/Netomnia.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Cassava Stock: Despite Overhangs, the Risk-Reward Looks Appealing, Says Analyst

    It’s been a miserable week for investors in clinical-stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The stock tumbled over 20% following a fireside chat, where CEO Remi Barbier outlined the progress being made in bringing simufilam, Cassava’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug candidate, to fruition. Investors have had a love/hate affair with simufilam, sending shares stratospheric last year after the drug appeared to be hitting landmarks no other Alzheimer’s candidate had reached before. But

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • If You Want to Bet on America, Bet on This Company

    One of the strongest balance sheets imaginable is a key reason Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle likes this stock.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    It can be a growth stock or a value stock. One is a pharmaceutical company making one of the world's most in-demand products today. Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) earnings took off, thanks to its coronavirus vaccine.

  • SoFi Stock Drops. Buy the Dip? The Chart Gives a Hint.

    Unfortunately for SoFi Technologies bulls, the stock is not sticking out because of its outperformance, like Costco Wholesale . Whether it's a meme stock or growth stock, SoFi has had a tough short term. The Ark Innovation Fund has been hurt over the past several months too, as the ETF is used as a proxy for high-growth stocks.