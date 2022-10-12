U.S. markets closed

Netpluz strengthens cybersecurity offerings for SME customers across the Asia Pacific

·4 min read

Partnerships with Stellar Cyber and Ridge Security enhance the depth of infrastructure security 

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netpluz, a one-stop Managed Communications Service Provider in the region, has teamed up with two leading security platforms, Stellar Cyber and Ridge Security, to provide more comprehensive cybersecurity services for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the Asia Pacific.

(PRNewsfoto/Netpluz)
(PRNewsfoto/Netpluz)

Netpluz eSentinel™ is a cloud-based, all-in-one managed cybersecurity platform that offers comprehensive protection of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of computer systems and networks against cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. The partnerships with Stellar Cyber and Ridge Security will significantly enhance the cyber defence capabilities of eSentinel™ in two main areas, namely Managed SOC (Security Operations Centre) and VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing).

With the adoption of Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform and ingestion of data from multiple different sources, eSentinel™ Managed SOC service will offer high-fidelity threat detection and incident correlation through AI, automated threat hunting and response. MTTD (Mean Time to Detect) and MTTR (Mean Time to Respond) will also improve tremendously by more than eight and twenty times, respectively.

Ridge Security's pioneering product, RidgeBot®, is an intelligent risk-based vulnerability management and automated pentest robot that value-adds to eSentinel™ VAPT service. RidgeBot® acts like human attackers, relentlessly locating exploits and documenting the findings. Unlike humans, RidgeBot® comes armed with dynamic attack strategies to exploit before moving on to the next target.

"With digitalization accelerated by the pandemic, adopting technology as part of strategic growth is now at the forefront of many organizational agendas, even for SMEs. In fact, we see SMEs looking at digitalization for business and growth opportunities in the long term – driving stronger demand for managed cybersecurity services," said Mr Lau Leng Fong, Chief Executive Officer of Netpluz. "Responding to this demand, we are thrilled to work with Stellar Cyber and Ridge Security to deliver enterprise-grade and cost-effective managed cybersecurity services to businesses in the Asia Pacific."

Such collaborations extend Netpluz's comprehensive selection of business-focused solutions and align with the company's vision to be the top Managed Communications Service Provider in the Asia Pacific.

With the evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity is now an integral part of communication services and an even more significant concern for SMEs. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs are often more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to the lack of strong technological defences, less awareness of threats, and a shortage of talents and resources to invest in cybersecurity.

This is where Netpluz comes in. With an increasing focus on offering managed cybersecurity services, Netpluz has established a high-availability Security Network Operation Centre (SNOC) spanning its regional operations, to provide round-the-clock monitoring, detection and response of its customers' IT devices, systems, and network infrastructure. To further strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and processes, Netpluz has also attained certifications, including CREST Certification, CSA Cyber Trust mark (Advocate), ISO/IEC: 27001:2013, and MTCS Standard. Netpluz is also a Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSP) licensed by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), enabling the company to provide secure and reliable services to customers in Singapore and across the Asia Pacific region.

About Netpluz

Netpluz is a transforming Managed Communications Service Provider that helps clients become more agile by simplifying their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) needs. With humble beginnings in 2015 serving business internet connectivity, acquisition of MediaRing business assets and merger of Y5Zone Singapore in 2016, Netpluz has evolved from an Internet Service Provider (ISP) to providing Managed Data, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Voice, Video, and Mobility services to over 2,000 clients over a single, converged network with uncompromising availability, scalability and service standards.

Backed by decades of industry expertise, experience and global technology partners, Netpluz managed services are designed and operationalized with cost efficiency to fit business needs. With an unwavering dedication to delivering quality services to its clients, Netpluz aspires to become the top Managed Communications Service Provider in the Asia Pacific.

For more information, please visit https://www.netpluz.asia/.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Its XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. The company is based in Silicon Valley.

For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Ridge Security

Ridge Security enables enterprise and web application teams, ISVs, governments, education, DevOps, anyone responsible for ensuring software security to affordably and efficiently test their systems. The management team has years of networking and security experience. Ridge Security's robotic security validation system RidgeBot, fully automates the penetration testing process and emulates adversary attacks to validate an organization's cybersecurity posture.

For more information, please visit https://ridgesecurity.ai.

SOURCE Netpluz

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.