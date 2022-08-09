U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.65
    -17.41 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,776.25
    -56.29 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.29
    -33.92 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.65
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1300
    +0.1570 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,065.16
    -847.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.33
    -22.02 (-3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Sixth Year

·4 min read

SASE leader ranks amongst top cloud companies in the world across all areas

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the sixth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessmer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #30, and is just one of four listed security providers in the top 50.

Businesses and governments are rapidly adopting SASE architecture to support hybrid work and unlock more value from their technology investments. Netskope offers SASE as a single, converged platform, using one policy framework and one console to protect data everywhere it moves, dramatically simplify technology operations, and preserve network performance. The Netskope SASE platform includes Netskope's industry-leading security service edge (SSE) and its recently announced Borderless WAN — both of which are crucial to providing optimized access and zero trust security needed in a modern technology architecture.

"In a cloud-centric world where hybrid work is the new normal, our customers are looking for a complete SASE solution, in which a worldwide converged networking and security cloud enables performance, data and threat protection, and consolidates and saves them expense without trade-offs," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. "We are honored to again be included in Forbes' listing of the world's most important cloud companies transforming the way business is done."

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

Netskope's converged SASE platform enables secure enterprise digital transformation and secure remote connectivity using integrated Borderless WAN, zero trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud firewall, cloud access security broker (CASB) and other capabilities. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, network changes, and new regulatory requirements.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

"Great companies are born out of all environments, and it's exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing."

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of the Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to our event sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, and Silicon Valley Bank.

To learn more about Netskope visit: www.netskope.com.

About Netskope
Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

Media Contact
Inkhouse for Netskope
netskope@inkhouse.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netskope-honored-in-forbes-cloud-100-for-sixth-year-301602815.html

SOURCE NETSKOPE

Recommended Stories

  • Ting Fiber, a subsidiary of Tucows, secures up to $200 million USD in financing from Generate Capital

    Today Ting Fiber, a subsidiary of global internet services leader Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced that it has secured up to $200 million USD in financing from Generate Capital—a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform. Generate's investment will accelerate Ting's deployment of next-generation communications infrastructure to municipalities across the United States looking for integrated digital and resilient energy solutions.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Alibaba Cloud Looks To Tap New Customers In "Sunrise" Industries As Big Internet Companies Reach Market Saturation

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) cloud operation thinks it's reached market saturation among China's big internet companies, the Register reports. However, Alibaba Cloud saw a new wave of demand from industrial outfits and looked to chase new customers in "sunrise" industries. Alibaba Cloud also aims to build proprietary technology capabilities "in key areas such as computing, big data and artificial intelligence" to create a unique selling proposition and found it crucial to improve

  • Ethereum Layer 2s Could Take Revenue From the Blockchain as They Become More Competitive: Coinbase

    The Ethereum blockchain needs layer 2 systems to help deal with its “shortcomings on cost and throughput,” though those same scaling products could leech revenue from the network as they become “competitive rather than complementary,” crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Monday. “It's feasible that layer 2s could become the application layers hosting the bulk of economic activity while Ethereum exists exclusively to store transaction data,” David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase, wrote in the report.

  • Crypto Platform FTX Pay and Reddit Strike a Deal

    It sent crypto investors into panic, prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to convert 75% of the company's bitcoins into fiat currency, and moved Meta's META Facebook to shut its digital payment project, Novi. Crypto lenders also started to fold, such as Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, which filed for bankruptcy in July and June respectively. It all looked pretty sour, but some crypto believers -- such as Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of MicroStrategy -- refused to be daunted by the situation.

  • The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan

    The price of ether surged 70% in July, outpacing other major cryptos.

  • Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

    When thieves stole an estimated $190 million from U.S. crypto firm Nomad last week, it was the seventh hack of 2022 to target an increasingly important cog in the crypto machine: Blockchain "bridges" - strings of code that help move crypto coins between different applications. So far this year, hackers have stolen crypto worth some $1.2 billion from bridges, data from London-based blockchain analysis firm Elliptic shows, already more than double last year's total. At present, most digital tokens run on their own unique blockchain, essentially a public digital ledger that records crypto transactions.

  • Buterin Backs Proposal For Stealth NFT Transfers

    A proposed ERC721 extension would let users shield their NFT holdings from prying eyes.

  • Twilio hacked by phishing campaign targeting internet companies

    Communications giant Twilio has confirmed hackers accessed customer data after successfully tricking employees into handing over their corporate login credentials. The San Francisco-based company, which allows users to build voice and SMS capabilities — such as two-factor authentication (2FA) — into applications, said in a blog post published Monday that it became aware that someone gained “unauthorized access" to information related to some Twilio customer accounts on August 4. Twilio has more than 150,000 corporate customers, including Facebook and Uber.

  • Morgan Stanley’s New PAVA Indicator Divides ETH Users Into ‘Believers’ and ‘Speculators’

    The indicator monitors the extent ETH’s pricing is driven by blockchain network usage versus speculative activity.

  • China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment

    China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. See related article: Tencent to cut domestic NFT marketplace team, look overseas: report Fast facts The CAC […]

  • Kumospace raises new cash to replace physical offices with virtual ones

    Brett Martin, the co-founder and president of Kumospace, believes a core piece to easing the transition is workplace collaboration tools -- especially video chat tools that foster a "virtual office" feeling. Today, Kumospace closed a $21 million Series A round led by Lightspeed with participation from Boldstart Ventures and others. It comes a year after Kumospace raised $3 million in a seed round spearheaded by Boldstart, and as the platform makes the transition from a private to public beta.

  • Twitter hacker steals 5 million celebrity, company, and anonymous accounts’ personal information

    There is nothing that users can do to protect their information in this issue

  • 1 Crypto I'd Buy Right Now

    This blue chip crypto has rallied nearly 100% since its recent low -- but there are still miles of runway for growth ahead.

  • Ethereum Is Getting Cheaper to Use, Even Before the Merge

    Ethereum fees are at their lowest level in two years. The average cost for a transaction is under 12.5 gwei, a unit of account that represents a fraction of an ETH used to measure the gas (or transaction fees) needed to run Ethereum. This is good news for Ethereum users, who have long and rightfully complained about the network’s fees.

  • AI and Privacy: Everything You Need To Know About Trust and Technology

    Below, we get you to the basics of AI and privacy – finding out what it is, what it means in today’s world and what are some of the best practices when it comes to developing a secure and trustworthy AI.

  • Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

    Over 40,000 such incidents have been reported

  • Google Search suffers rare but brief outage Monday night

    Google Search inquiries generated an error message for many people around the world, from the U.S. to the U.K. to Singapore, according to data from DownDetector.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces Key Inflation Report; Covid Vaccine Maker Crashes On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action ahead of Wednesday's inflation report — the consumer price index.

  • TREASURIES-Yields dip, Wednesday’s inflation data in focus

    Yields have risen off four-month lows reached last week as persistently high inflation, hawkish comments from Fed officials and a strong labor market dampen expectations that the U.S. central bank will take its foot off the pedal to dampen soaring price pressures. “The jobs report was strong pretty much anyway you want to slice it, adding to the case for a 75 basis point hike in September,” said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Consumer price inflation (CPI) data for July will be the next major economic release on Wednesday.