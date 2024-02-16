NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the NETSTREIT's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Amy An, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Amy An: We thank you for joining us for NETSTREIT's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday after market close, we posted a supplemental package and an updated investor presentation. Both can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.netstreit.com. On today's call, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. For more information about these risk factors, we encourage you to review our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other SEC filings.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and NETSTREIT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. In addition, certain financial information presented on this call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release and supplemental package for definitions of our non-GAAP measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure and an explanation of why we believe such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors. Today's conference call is hosted by NETSTREIT's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Manheimer; and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Donlan. We will make some prepared remarks, and then we will open the call for your questions. Now I'll turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Manheimer: Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings conference call. First, I want to highlight our recently completed forward equity offering, which raised $191 million of net proceeds. Given how volatile the capital markets have been since the Fed began their rate hike campaign in early 2022, we thought it was best to take advantage of a supportive issuance window this January. As it stands today, we have all of the equity capital that we need to execute our 2024 growth plans while still ending the year around the low end of our targeted leverage range of 4.5x to 5.5x. Additionally, this well-timed capital raise, which was done on a 100% forward basis, allows us to remain opportunistic and thoughtful in today's increasingly attractive investment environment.

Next, I want to thank the NETSTREIT team for their efforts in executing our investment strategy in 2023, which required our investment professionals to be nimble and creative in the face of volatility, inflation and rising interest rates. Despite the transaction market experiencing a roughly 70% decline in volumes versus previous years, we managed to acquire high-quality net lease assets at favorable pricing throughout the year. With that in mind, cap rates moved sequentially higher again in the fourth quarter as evidenced by the 7.2% initial cash yield on $119.1 million of investments, which brought our 2023 investment activity to $480.5 million. With nearly all of our fourth quarter investments being leased to investment-grade tenants, our investment-grade tenancy has now reached 70.5%, which is a record high for the company.

Since our last call, we have seen no shortage of investment opportunities, specifically within the dollar store and grocery sectors. Our relationships with tenants and developers, which includes a focus on solving problems for all parties, including us, has allowed us to negotiate many win-win outcomes that were not previously available to us due to prior strength of the transaction market. As such, we have deliberately pushed our investment volume with certain tenants to higher levels in order to achieve longer lease terms and better rent escalations with said tenants. At the same time, we have and will continue to proactively sell assets leased to these same tenants where the leases are flatter and shorter in duration. Due to the credit of these tenants and fungible nature of the real estate, we have recycled these assets at a positive spread to our recent purchase prices, which we expect to continue.

Furthermore, given our various investment sourcing channels and the opportunities we see with other tenants, we do not expect to see these concentrations to rise much higher than they are today. As a testament to our disciplined underwriting and focus on high-quality real estate, we have identified and acquired multiple Winn-Dixie locations over the past few years that we believe were high-performing locations with underappreciated intrinsic real estate value. Last year, it was announced that ALDI will acquire the brand, which is a substantial credit upgrade for us. We have already been in contact with ALDI who has expressed interest in converting stores to the ALDI brand. Since inception, we have actively culled the portfolio to avoid potential risk.

This is evidenced by our declining Big Lots exposure, which is now down to 8 properties or 1.5% of ABR. Our initial focus has been to sell assets that generated the lowest foot traffic within our portfolio. These assets garnered interest from real estate investors due to their below-market rents and strong real estate fundamentals which bodes well for our remaining exposure. While we are comfortable with the assets we still own, we will still continue to look for opportunities to decrease our exposure. Turning to the portfolio. We have 598 investments leased to 85 tenants that operate within 26 retail industries across 45 states. Our ABR grew 33% to $131.9 million at 2023 year-end from $99.2 million the previous year. 84.6% of our portfolio ABR is leased to tenants with an investment-grade rating or investment-grade profile and nearly 88% of our ABR is derived from tenants in defensive retail sectors.

Our occupancy remains at 100%, and our weighted average remaining lease term is 9.5 years. Our proactive approach to lease expirations leaves us with an enviable lease expiration schedule with only $84,000 of rent expiring in 2024 and 2% of total ABR expiring through 2025. We believe our high credit quality and minimal lease expiration risk adds stability to our underlying cash flow, which we see providing a consistent and growing earnings stream to investors. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan to discuss our fourth quarter financial results and subsequent capital raising activities.

Daniel Donlan: Thank you, Mark, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. Turning to our fourth quarter earnings. We reported net income of $2 million or $0.03 per diluted share. Core FFO was $21.2 million or $0.30 per diluted share, and AFFO was $21.6 million or $0.31 per diluted share, which represented 7% year-over-year growth. For the full year, we reported net income of $0.11 per diluted share, core FFO of $1.19 per diluted share and AFFO of $1.22 per diluted share, which represented 5% growth year-over-year in 2023. Total G&A expense, excluding onetime items, was $4.8 million for the quarter, which was down 5.5% sequentially. In addition, total G&A for the quarter represented 13% of total revenues which [indiscernible] compared to last quarter and the prior year quarter when total G&A was 14.9% and 16.8%, respectively, of total revenues.

We continue to expect our G&A to rationalize relative to our asset base and total revenues as the company has reached proper scale to effectively operate our business on a go-forward basis. Moving on to the balance sheet. Total net debt was $583.4 million at quarter end, and our weighted average interest rate was 4.3%. In addition, when including the impact of extension options, which are solely at our discretion, we have no debt maturing until January of 2027. In terms of future debt issuance, please note that in early March, we plan to draw the remaining $100 million of our 2029 term loan, which has been swapped to a fixed 5.13% interest rate. We do not anticipate raising any additional debt capital this year as our $400 million revolving credit facility provides us with ample capacity to fulfill our 2024 debt needs.

With regards to fourth quarter capital markets activities, we raised $76.7 million of equity through our ATM program. In terms of forward agreements, we had $98.6 million of unsettled forward equity at 2023 year-end. As Mark mentioned earlier, subsequent to year-end, we raised just over 11 million shares of common stock in January of this year, which resulted in $190.8 million of net proceeds to the company. The offering was completed on a 100% forward basis, and we have until January 9, 2025, to settle all shares under the forward sale agreement. With that in mind, we now have the necessary equity capital to fund our 2024 external growth objectives without the need for any additional equity issuance. At quarter end, our liquidity was $548.4 million which was comprised of $29.9 million of cash on hand, $319.9 million available on our revolving credit facility, $98.6 million of available forward equity and $100 million of remaining available principal on our 2029 term line.

Including the net proceeds from our January follow-on offering, our pro forma liquidity at year-end was $739.1 million. From a leverage perspective, our adjusted net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 4.1x at quarter end, which compares favorably to our targeted range of 4.5x to 5.5x. Furthermore, when including the net proceeds from our foreign offering this January, our quarter end pro forma leverage declines to 2.5x. Moving on to guidance. We are reaffirming our 2024 AFFO per share guidance range of $1.24 to $1.28. And we continue to expect cash G&A to range between $13.5 million and $14.5 million, which is exclusive of transaction costs and onetime severance payments. Lastly, on February 13, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share.

The dividend will be payable on March 28 to shareholders of record as of March 15. Based on the dividend amount, our AFFO payout ratio for the fourth quarter was 66%. With that, operator, we will now open the line for questions.

