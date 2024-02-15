Advertisement
NETSTREIT (NTST) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, NETSTREIT (NTST) reported revenue of $36.86 million, up 35% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +3.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NETSTREIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenue (including reimbursable): $34.62 million versus $32.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Interest income on loans receivable: $2.24 million compared to the $2.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.03 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of NETSTREIT have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

