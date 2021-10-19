U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.84
    +30.38 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,419.84
    +161.23 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,125.09
    +103.28 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.37
    +12.52 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.67
    +1.23 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.59 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2740
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,618.63
    +850.95 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.51
    -7.85 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

NetSuite Announces SuiteBanking, the First Cloud ERP to Integrate Fintech into a Unified Suite

·5 min read

SuiteBanking Alliance Partner HSBC will Provide Services to Enable International Payments and Expense Management

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2021 -- To help organizations improve forecasting and make more strategic cash decisions, Oracle NetSuite today announced SuiteBanking. As the first unified suite that embeds fintech into cloud ERP, SuiteBanking helps customers automate key financial processes and gain full visibility into cash flow. By bringing together automated accounts payable and accounts receivable processes, SuiteBanking makes it fast and easy to pay bills, send invoices, and get paid, all from within NetSuite.

Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)
Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)

"Growing organizations cannot afford to have teams of people entering data, dealing with banks, monitoring transactions from multiple systems, and manually processing vendor payments. The time saved from automating these processes could be spent on strategic projects that help drive further growth for the organization," said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "SuiteBanking is the first step in bringing the worlds of ERP and fintech together. It will help our customers automate all of these processes in one single suite and increase visibility and control so they can maintain healthy cash flow as they grow."

SuiteBanking improves cash flow by accelerating accounts payable and accounts receivable processes. Enhanced automation gives organizations greater control over expenses, increases the effectiveness of accounting processes, and provides detailed insights all in one system. By providing a unified system, NetSuite eliminates the need to collect and normalize data from other departments and systems, saving finance teams dozens of hours every month. In addition, integration with banking partners like HSBC gives NetSuite customers convenient access to a variety of financial services, including a global digital wallet and virtual payment card. HSBC, a leading international bank that is embracing fintech innovation, is the first SuiteBanking alliance partner.

With SuiteBanking, NetSuite customers are able to improve the following cash flow processes:

  • Accounts Payable: Helps customers accelerate accounts payable processes with automated invoice scanning and general ledger code assignment, three-way invoice matching, and automated outbound payments. Customers can see multiple payment options and select the preferred method for each vendor. For example, they can choose either the fastest or the least expensive option.

  • Accounts Receivable: Helps customers increase on-time payments, reduce days sales outstanding, and improve the efficiency of billing staff. The new Payment Link feature makes it easier for customers to receive payment by including a "pay now" option on electronic invoices. Multiple payment methods are supported, including credit/debit card, ACH transfer, or a third-party payment provider like PayPal. In addition, customers can automate the creation and scheduling of invoices and increase collections by sending payment reminders automatically.

  • Bank Reconciliation: Helps customers eliminate manual, error-prone, and time-consuming tasks and accurately match transactions with their organization's bank account. Customers gain improved cash flow visibility through real-time insight into the status of inbound and outbound payments. In addition, customers are able to increase the accuracy of accounting data by matching and reconciling cleared transactions more often and are able to gain a better understanding of their current cash position so they know how much cash is available in their accounts at all times.

  • Spend Management: Helps customers control corporate spend through better visibility and reporting capabilities. It enables customers to create approval workflows to fit their organization's structure and customize expense policy rules to flag expenses that need a manager's review. In addition, budget validation capabilities help managers avoid overspending by automatically comparing open purchase requests to available budget and alerting to potential budget overages prior to approval. Budget versus actuals reporting also helps managers control spending by comparing actual expenses against budgets in real time.

  • Expense Management: Helps customers control costs, enforce internal policies and procedures, and improve the timeliness and accuracy of employee expense reports. Customers can pay vendors that accept credit cards directly out of NetSuite via their SuiteBanking virtual payment card, which extends payment terms and relieves cash flow. Customers can also better manage business expenses by using the virtual card to cover employee expenses or corporate credit card charges. Expenses are captured and submitted electronically and automatically flow into NetSuite, eliminating double entry and accounting errors. In addition, customers receive cash back rewards on all transactions when using the virtual card to make payments.

  • International Payments: Provides customers with a global digital wallet to make and accept payments from a single account, utilizing HSBC's global footprint and presence in more than 60 countries, instead of using country-specific payment providers that result in separate AP processes. This makes it easy for customers to make and receive international payments and removes the complexities of opening and managing multiple foreign bank accounts.

  • Access to Working Capital: Helps improve cash flow by giving customers a convenient way to convert unpaid invoices into cash. NetSuite enables quick, convenient access to additional working capital with accounts receivable financing.

For more information, read the latest NetSuite blog.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld.com/onair. By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, NetSuite's two-day live broadcast, NetSuite TV, sessions and demos. Learn more about how the fastest-growing businesses are tackling challenges across finance, supply chain, inventory, and more.

About Oracle NetSuite
For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 27,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsuite-announces-suitebanking-the-first-cloud-erp-to-integrate-fintech-into-a-unified-suite-301403646.html

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • P&G Vice Chairman on earnings beat, inflation impact

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi speaks with P&G Vice Chairman Jon Moeller about the company's latest earnings report, price increases, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Zillow downgraded at Wedbush, price target cut by 43%

    Wedbush Securities senior equity&nbsp;analyst&nbsp;Ygal Arounian&nbsp;discusses his rating downgrade on shares of Zillow Group, which have been under pressure ever since the company announced it would stop buying houses for the rest of the year, and what the news could mean for Opendoor.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Procter & Gamble warns of price hikes, Vaccine sales boost Johnson & Johnson earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung break down Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson latest financial results.&nbsp;

  • 1 Big Disappointment From Citigroup's Q3 Earnings Report

    Citigroup repurchased about $3 billion of its own stock in Q3, which was less than investors had anticipated.