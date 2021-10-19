U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

NetSuite Expands Support Services to Help Customers Accelerate Growth

·3 min read

Prescriptive Support Playbooks Help Organizations Leverage the Power of NetSuite to Optimize Investments

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2021 -- Oracle NetSuite today announced that it has expanded its Advanced Customer Support service to provide prescriptive playbooks that help customers accelerate their return on investment. The playbooks are based on experience and data from thousands of implementations and will help customers address operational challenges such as revenue recognition, project profitability, and supply chain management, as well as cross-functional processes like quote to cash. The playbooks also support key growth milestones, such as a geographic expansion, IPO preparation, and merger/acquisition activity.

Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)
Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)

"As businesses grow and face additional complexities, the way they operate must also evolve," said David Rodman, SVP of Customer Success, Oracle NetSuite. "We've taken insights gained from helping thousands of businesses grow and created prescriptive playbooks to share that knowledge with our customers. This will help them improve core business functions and get the most out of NetSuite. Whether a business wants to tighten up internal controls in preparation for an IPO or is looking for a better way to forecast and scenario plan, the playbooks support a wide range of business goals."

The following NetSuite Advanced Customer Support playbooks are available today:

  • Financial Management: Helps customers improve operational efficiencies by providing advice and guidance to optimize key financial processes such as planning and budgeting, accounts payable and accounts receivables automation, financial consolidation, and month-end closing.

  • Human Capital: Helps customers simplify key HR processes such as payroll, workforce management, and performance management.

  • Customer 360: Helps customers improve customer engagement processes by providing advice and guidance around deploying omnichannel revenue streams, customer relationship management, and customer analytics reporting.

  • Supply Chain Operations: Helps customers increase efficiencies across the supply chain by providing advice and guidance in areas such as inventory management, warehouse management, demand and supply planning, procurement, and production management.

  • Project Profitability: Helps customers simplify key project-related processes such as project accounting, project billing, project management, and resource management.

  • Cross-Functional: Helps customers leverage the power of the suite to ensure cross-functional processes within NetSuite, such as quote to cash, procure to pay, and design to build, remain optimized.

  • Industry: Helps customers across industries – retail, software, services, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and more – optimize core business functions by leveraging NetSuite's 20+ years of industry-specific KPIs and insights.

  • International Expansion: Helps customers handle the added financial complexities of entering international markets with advice and guidance on transacting in multiple countries, managing multiple currencies, tax compliance, and localization.

  • Performance and Risk Management: Helps customers ensure NetSuite is tuned and optimized to maintain the highest level of performance and security as their business scales by providing guidance around capacity planning, architecture optimization, integrations, access controls, and script reviews.

  • Capital Markets: Helps customers prepare for a public listing or merger/acquisition activity by establishing and optimizing required governance and internal controls or developing the financial reports needed to comply with audit requirements and tax regulations.

NetSuite Advanced Customer Support playbooks are designed and implemented by the NetSuite in-house global solutions team (NetSuite Advanced Customer Support), which has accumulated expertise from thousands of customer engagements across industries, markets, and business sizes.

Through November 24, customers will receive a 20 percent discount on Advanced Customer Support Optimize or Architect subscriptions and the corresponding Extended Service packs. For more information on the playbooks, read the latest NetSuite blog.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld.com/onair. By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, NetSuite's two-day live broadcast, NetSuite TV, sessions, and demos. Learn more about how the fastest-growing businesses are tackling challenges across finance, supply chain, inventory, and more

About Oracle NetSuite
For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 27,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsuite-expands-support-services-to-help-customers-accelerate-growth-301403652.html

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite

