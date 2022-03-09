U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

Netsurit Acquires EVOKE

·2 min read

Netsurit advances position as managed services industry leader in the US through the acquisition of New York-based, award-winning automation and digital transformation company

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, today announced its acquisition of EVOKE, an award-winning digital transformation company delivering best-in-class user experience, business intelligence, and business automation to top brands around the world. The acquisition of EVOKE is part of Netsurit's US market expansion and adds significant capabilities supporting the modern workplace and enabling companies of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit has reached over $30 million in revenue with over 60 percent recurring revenue in 2021. The acquisition of EVOKE is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion, following the acquisition of Cyber City and Real Time, Inc. in 2021. This expansion advances Netsurit's goal to support the dreams of "One Million Doers'' by 2025 through a two-pronged growth strategy that combines organic expansion and acquisitions.

"We are very excited to have Andrew and his team join the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. "EVOKE has been building digital workplace solutions that solve significant business challenges for nearly two decades, and we're looking forward to the knowledge and experience that their team will add to Netsurit."

"We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Netsurit family and working with leaders who share our same vision," said Andrew Cohen, CEO and Managing Partner, EVOKE. "We're looking forward to providing a greater offering of world-class solutions to our customers and combining our decades of experience with Netsurit's expert knowledge."

"We are unbelievably grateful that Andrew, Ivo, and the rest of the folks at Evoke chose to join forces with Netsurit and as a result, become our first non-MSP acquisition in the US," said Brian Cooper, Group Managing Director, Netsurit. "We believe that both businesses have an incredible opportunity to leverage one another's core service offerings, each bringing their own unique but complementary valuable proposition to the table. This latest expansion gives the Netsurit Group significantly more depth from a low-code/no-code Microsoft-centric software development perspective."

Netsurit has 14 Gold Microsoft competencies, as well as four advanced specializations including the coveted Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. The company continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients.

For more information, visit www.netsurit.com.

About Netsurit: With headquarters in New York and Johannesburg, Netsurit is a global company that provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top Managed Service Providers since 2009.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsurit-acquires-evoke-301498484.html

SOURCE Netsurit

