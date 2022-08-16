Explosive growth of its innovative digital transformation solutions, end-to-end IT managed services for the modern workplace, and track record delivering results propelled Netsurit's success

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Netsurit, a leading global IT and Digital Transformation managed service provider, has been named a fastest growing company. The Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, listed Netsurit for the first time after the company established a United States head office in New York only 6 years ago.

Netsurit ranks as one of America’s fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000

Netsurit is an award-winning managed services provider that helps organizations that are battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lack end-to-end IT expertise. Netsurit delivers the people, technology, and digital innovation and transformation that keeps their customers' businesses running smoothly, their people productive, and customers loyal.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"As a young entrepreneur, in my early 20's I would read through the Inc. 5000 list. It always inspired me," says Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit, "Now, to have actually made it onto this list, I feel deeply grateful and proud of what our team has achieved."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Story continues

About Inc. 5000:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyses company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Netsurit:

Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider that delivers remarkable results. For organizations battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise, Netsurit ensures your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital innovation and transformation.

With headquarters in New York and Johannesburg, Netsurit provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers." Netsurit has been internationally recognized as one of the top Managed Service Providers since 2009.

Contact: Jolandi Marais, jolandim@netsurit.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsurit-ranks-as-one-of-americas-fastest-growing-companies-by-inc-5000-301606575.html

SOURCE Netsurit