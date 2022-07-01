U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.07
    +18.69 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,953.52
    +178.09 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.42
    +24.68 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.11
    +5.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.64
    +2.88 (+2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    -0.57 (-2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0095 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3670
    -0.3610 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,479.31
    +390.32 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.51
    -0.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Netsurit Recognized as Global Elite MSP for the 12th time

·2 min read

Annual MSP 501 Rankings Names Netsurit as a Best-in-Class Global IT Managed Services Provider

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit has been named as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Netsurit delivers remarkable results for its customers, ensuring business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps organizations accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital transformation and innovation.

Netsurit Recognized as Global Elite MSP for the 12th time
Netsurit Recognized as Global Elite MSP for the 12th time

For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

"Seeing what our global team has achieved throughout the last year makes me unbelievably proud," said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to our people, our clients, and our partners for making this happen."

This year's list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honoured at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of winners."

Channel Futures is pleased to name Netsurit to the 2022 MSP 501. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels.

About Netsurit:

Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider that delivers remarkable results. We ensure your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps you accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital transformation and innovation.

With headquarters in New York and Johannesburg, Netsurit provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers."

CONTACT: Jolandi Marais, +27725019996, jolandim@netsurit.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netsurit-recognized-as-global-elite-msp-for-the-12th-time-301579785.html

SOURCE Netsurit

Recommended Stories

  • Meta wants to be more ruthless. It can't fall into its old habits.

    Meta is attempting to overcome huge market losses, with a more focused approach to its business. But that could cost the company.

  • Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Go Jittery As China Tightens Rules On Overseas Data Transfer

    The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) sought public feedback on draft rules governing the transfer of personal data overseas, Reuters reports. Under the draft rules, companies collecting personal data would be responsible for the legality, legitimacy, the need for the data, scope, and security of overseas transfers. The draft also covers methods of handling personal information by domestic processors and overseas recipients. Lately, China has emphasized the risks to national security inhe

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Chinese tech giants vow to stop NFT secondary trading -state media

    Chinese tech giants including Tencent Holdings and Ant Group have signed a pact to stop the secondary trading of digital collectibles and "self-regulate" their activities in the market, Chinese state media reported on Thursday. The companies were among 30 firms and institutes that have agreed to the "Digital Collectible Industry Self-Discipline Development Initiative" in which they will help prevent secondary trading and speculation in digital collectibles, according to a report by the Shanghai Securities News. Digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) have become widely popular across the globe in recent years, in large part thanks to an active if not highly speculative secondary market.

  • A Google engineer said an artificial-intelligence program came to life. This is why that couldn’t happen

    Cutting-edge AI algorithms contain impressive, intricate pieces of code. Parts of them are so complex that even the people who wrote them don’t fully understand them.

  • TikTok seeks to reassure lawmakers on U.S. data security

    (Reuters) -Chinese-owned social media site TikTok told U.S. senators it was working on a final agreement with the Biden Administration that would "fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," according to a letter seen Friday by Reuters. TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew told senators in a letter dated Thursday the short video app was working with Oracle Corp on "new advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future." Last month, TikTok said it had completed migrating information on its U.S. users to servers at Oracle but it was still using U.S. and Singapore data centers for backup.

  • NFT giant OpenSea reports major email data breach

    OpenSea, the popular NFT marketplace that hit a colossal $13 billion valuation in January, is warning users of email phishing after a data breach. A staff member at Customer.io, an email vendor contracted by OpenSea, misused their employee access to download and share email addresses of OpenSea's users and newsletter subscribers with an unauthorized external party, the world's largest NFT marketplace said Wednesday night. The scale of the security breach appears massive.

  • The EU introduces new crypto rules to protect against fraud and climate impact

    Europe and its member states have agreed on new crypto regulations that "ensure high standards for consumer protection."

  • FCC cracks down on robocalls originating from small carriers

    The policy change impacts small carriers popular with robocallers.

  • China's tech giants promise speculation-free NFTs

    The future of non-fungible tokens is getting more clarity in China as the country's tech giants come together to formulate standards for the nascent industry. The China Cultural Industry Association, along with Tencent, Ant Group, Baidu, and others, jointly issued a "self-disciplined development proposal" for the "digital collectible industry," a rebranded term for NFT in China to do away with the technology's financial aspects.

  • Female doctor unable to book BA flights as 'title and gender do not match'

    British Airways has been forced to apologise over a "glitch" that bars women from using the title doctor when booking flights online.

  • Most Countries Lack Crypto Information-Sharing Laws, Watchdog Says

    Only about 30% of jurisdictions surveyed said they had passed travel-rule legislation to help prevent illicit use of crypto

  • France's Thales creates cloud services company powered by Google

    PARIS (Reuters) -French defence company Thales said on Thursday it has created a new firm, dubbed S3NS, in partnership with Google to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of the country's most sensitive data. The new company is the result of an alliance sealed last year between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and Alphabet unit Google, following a government plan under which France acknowledged U.S. technological superiority. Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, dominate cloud computing worldwide, which has led to concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the United States.

  • Coinbase Is Reportedly Selling Geolocation Data to ICE

    Crypto exchange Coinbase analytics program, Coinbase Tracer, will provide the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) with data about crypto users, including their “historical geo tracking data” and transaction history, according to a contract obtained by watchdog group Tech Inquiry,

  • umlaut Launches "5G Campus Lab," an Open RAN Private Network to Accelerate the Development of Connectivity Solutions for Clients

    umlaut, part of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has opened a private 5G standalone, Open RAN network in Aachen, Germany. The "5G Campus Lab" enables companies across industries to design, test and implement ultra-high-speed and low-latency connectivity solutions faster without having to invest in building their own network.

  • Amazon blocks listings for LGBTQ+ products in the United Arab Emirates

    The Emirati government reportedly demanded their removal under threat of penalties.

  • Hurry Up With Crypto ID Checks, FATF Tells Countries

    After the potentially privacy-busting ‘travel rule’ for crypto transfers, global standard-setters at the Financial Action Task Force have their eyes on Defi, NFTs and unhosted wallets.

  • DeFi Shouldn't Be Regulated, Crypto Advocates Tell UK Regulator

    The FCA hosted its first two day CryptoSprint in May which gathered industry experts from the U.K. and beyond its borders to hear their thoughts on how the industry should be regulated. Some expressed that DeFi should not be regulated.

  • Banks’ Bitcoin Holdings Should Be Capped, Basel Committee Proposes

    Holdings for unbacked crypto would be limited to 1% of a lender’s capital, under plans put out for consultation Thursday

  • UAE Partners With Startup Deel to Expedite Foreign Worker Visas

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe United Arab Emirates is forging a partnership with startup Deel to speed up the v