Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To Include 30 Issued U.S. Patents

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Network‑1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced earlier this week that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,082,218 (Key Derivation for a Module Using an Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card). The claims in the newly issued patent are generally directed towards a module for communicating between Machine-to-Machine modules and servers.

The newly issued patent arises from a patent application contained in the M2M/IoT patent portfolio acquired by Network-1 in December 2017 (the "M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio"). The M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio relates to, among other things, the enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded SIM cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers as well as automobiles. With this latest issuance, the M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio now includes thirty (30) issued U.S. patents and six (6) pending U.S. patent applications, plus two issued non-U.S. patents and ten (10) pending non-U.S. patent applications. The patent terms of the MTM/IoT Patent Portfolio are currently expected to extend until 2033-2034. Network-1 anticipates further issuances of additional claims for the M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-seven (87) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property assets. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $170,000,000 from May 2007 through March 31, 2021. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through March 31, 2021 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue stream, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigations involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, Mirror Worlds patent portfolio and Cox patent portfolio, the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio as well as a return on its investment in IliAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO
Network-1 Technologies, Inc.
(212) 829-5770

SOURCE: Network‑1 Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658951/Network-1-Receives-New-Patent-from-US-Patent-Office-Expanding-Its-M2MIoT-Patent-Portfolio-To-Include-30-Issued-US-Patents

