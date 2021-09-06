U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    -0.73 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.79
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,792.36
    +1,589.77 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.32
    +54.59 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.94
    +431.83 (+1.48%)
     

Network 2025 Enabling APAC Business Success

·4 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Target Network Conference themed "Consolidate Elastic Target Network, Unlocking New Digital Value" concluded online on Friday. Around 500 professionals from government agencies, standards organizations, enterprises, carriers, and industry mainstream vendors attended this conference. At this conference, Huawei worked with leading regional operators such as PLDT, Telkom Indonesia, Globe and CMI etc., to discuss the intelligent target network architecture and highlight the value of the transport network.

Gary Lu, President of Network Marketing &amp; Solution Sales Department, Huawei
Gary Lu, President of Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Huawei

On the first day of the conference, Gary Lu, President of Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department at Huawei delivered the keynote speech on "Network 2025, Enabling Business Success". In his keynote speech, Lu addressed that the future is still full of "uncertainty". Facing those uncertainties, he called on the ICT industry need to work closely to enable future deterministic business success through Network 2025.

Delta variant, once again casts a shadow of uncertainty to the world. According to a 3rd party survey, 68% of business leaders take "economic uncertainty" as the biggest risk. The ICT industry is also facing the challenges of uncertainty. Networks are impacted by the pandemic. Network traffic, traffic direction and service requirements are more difficult to predict. The uncertainty of business and network directly raises two questions: "What business should I invest in?" and "Where is the most valuable place should I invest first?"

"Fortunately, we have seen joint efforts by governments, industry organizations, and carriers around the world to cope with the future uncertainty by leveraging the certainty of ICT development," said Lu. Fiberization, enterprise cloudification and industry digitalization will accelerate 1 to 3 years earlier than before. More countries, organizations, and carriers have proposed mid to long term strategic objectives for green ICT energy conservation and emission reduction.

NetX2025, GUIDE TO THE Future, Network is the Cornerstone

On this background, Huawei proposed the "NetX2025, GUIDE TO THE Future". NetX2025 uses the GUIDE model: Gigabit Anywhere, Ultra-Automation, Intelligent Multi-cloud Connection, Differentiated Experience, and Environmental Harmony to guide the network construction, plan target network together with carriers, and use the certainty of ICT infrastructure to better cope with future uncertainties, helping carriers to achieve business success and green sustainable development.

Network is the cornerstone of NetX2025, network architecture is the basis for supporting services. A good architecture design can save money. How the network should evolve to embrace the coming of future business? There has four principles can be considered as guideline for carriers' target network evolution:

Fiber Infrastructure: Optical fiber is the foundation of the entire network. Based on fiber grid planning toolkit, it will achieve full-service development in the next 20 years at the optimal cost, covering as much target users as possible with shortest fiber distance and fulfill the service access requirement for home broadband, enterprise, and mobile services together with high value users. Management of passive network as always, is one of the most important requirements of FBB networks. In the legacy network, fiber resources are invisible and unmanageable. With Huawei's Quick Digital ODN solution, these problems can be resolved. Passive network becomes visible, greatly improving the accuracy and efficiency of fiber resource O&M.

All Optical-Base: The optical network is the main artery of the entire network. To ensure the healthy development of the network, the main artery must be: congestion free, low latency, and high reliability. 3D-Mesh backbone evolution, OTN to high value metro/edge sites and enable ASON are the three requirements to determine the evolution directions of the optical network and allow carriers to monetize SLAs differentiation.

Converged IP Bearer: The future IP architecture must be simplified, elastic, and intelligent. IP network evolution needs to be carried out from the following aspects: (i) a simplified fabric architecture, (ii) build a full-service, congestion-free platform with 100GE ready at the access layer and 400GE ready at the aggregation/core layer, and (iii) enable SRv6 at the A and Z nodes, seamlessly connect with the MPLS network and achieve minute-level TTM. Based on link values, enable SRv6 hop-by-hop, gradually realize entire network automatic optimization and end to end deterministic experience assurance.

Intelligent Management, Control and Analysis Platform: A "Smart Brain" is also needed on top of network devices to help us achieve our vision of autonomous driving network. This "Smart Brain" will be a platform that integrates network management, control, and analysis. 3 phases of evolution: openness and easy integration, network automation, and intelligent O&M.

Over the past year, with consistently explored the evolution of the target network with global partners hand in hand, Huawei deeply understand that how complicated the FBB network is from planning to construction, the digital platform plays a very important role for target network evolution to bridge business and network construction. Huawei's digital platform is based on our long-term accumulated experience in the industry and its capability has improved significantly over the past years. More scenarios are supported, such as AirPON Faster ROI, Network Energy Efficiency assessment.

"Network 2025 precisely links network planning, network investment, service development and business success. Facing the uncertainties, let's work closely to achieve future deterministic business success through Network 2025," said Gary Lu.

SOURCE Huawei

