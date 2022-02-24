U.S. markets closed

Network Attached Storage Market to Hit USD 91.23 Billion by 2028; Growing Demand for Data Backup to Fuel Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the Network Attached Storage Market are Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC) (U.S.), NETGEAR, Inc. (U.S.), Buffalo Americas, Inc. (U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Network Attached Storage Market size was valued at USD 21.75 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 25.08 billion in 2021 to USD 91.23 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for data backup and rising adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Network Attached Storage Market, 2021-2028.”

Increasing cloud and hybrid storage deployment are expected to boost network attached storage adoption. The software's higher scalability and data manageability are expected to boost product sales. Furthermore, the rising demand for data backup is expected to increase the adoption of digital storage options. Moreover, the rising utilization of smartphones and IoT devices is expected to boost the adoption of the software. These factors may propel market development in the upcoming years.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/network-attached-storage-market-100505

Companies Operating in Network Attached Storage Market Analysis Report

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Western Digital Corporation (U.S.)

  • Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

  • QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

  • NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) (U.S.)

  • Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC) (U.S.)

  • NETGEAR, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Buffalo Americas, Inc. (U.S.)

Network Attached Storage Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

20.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 91.23 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 21.75 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Product type, Storage solution, End-user, Region

Growth Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Wireless Internet Technology to Fuel Market Progress

Presence of Several Major Players to Boost Market Growth in North America

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence


Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/network-attached-storage-market-100505

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Adoption of Digitization to Foster Industry Development

This Network Attached Storage Market is expected to be impacted positively during the pandemic because of the rising adoption of digitization. An alarming spike in COVID cases increased dependence upon the internet and digital solutions. The rising adoption of work from the home strategy is expected to bolster the network attached storage industry. Furthermore, the rising adoption of internet-powered devices may foster industry growth. In addition, the rising adoption of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is expected to bolster industry growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/network-attached-storage-market-100505

Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into low-end, midmarket, and high-end/ enterprise. As per the storage solution, it is bifurcated into scale-up NAS and scale-out NAS. Based on end-user, it is classified into automotive, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Wireless Internet Technology to Fuel Market Progress

Increasing investments in 5G infrastructure is expected to boost the product’s adoption from consumers. Developing smart city infrastructures and rising smart connected devices adoption is expected to boost network-attached storage. As per the report published by the IDC in 2020, connected device adoption increased to 75 billion devices by 2025. This sales figure is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the network attached storage industry. Furthermore, several organizations' rising product adoption for secure data storage and management may propel market development. These factors may drive the network attached storage market growth.

However, increasing concerns regarding data breaches and cyber-attacks are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Major Players to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the network attached storage market share because of the presence of several major players in the market. The market in North America stood at USD 8.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. Further, significant investments by public and private companies for wireless technology are expected to bolster market progress.

In Europe, a rapid surge in data volume and increasingly connected devices adoption is expected to boost network-attached storage. Furthermore, increased digitization and fixed broadband connection adoption are expected to foster market development.

In the Asia Pacific, rising smartphone and connected device adoption are expected to boost network attached storage adoption. These factors may propel market progress during the upcoming years.

Quick Buy - Network Attached Storage Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100505

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to satisfy consumer demand and boost brand presence. For example, QNAP Systems Inc. launched its TS-x53DU product range in July 2020. It supports multimedia playback backup, hybrid backup sync (HBS), and snapshot for local, cloud storage, and offsite. This strategy may enable the company to satisfy consumers’ demand and boost brand presence. Furthermore, research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships boost market position.

Industry Development

  • January 2021: Buffalo Americas announced its LinkStation 700 and LinkStation SoHo Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution to offer high-speed storage for small office and home users at affordable costs.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Network Attached Storage Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Network Attached Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product Type (USD)

        • High-end/Enterprise

        • Midmarket

        • Low-end

      • Storage Solution (USD)

        • Scale-up NAS

        • Scale-out NAS

      • End-user (USD)

        • BFSI

        • Healthcare

        • Retail & ecommerce

        • IT & Telecom

        • Automotive

        • Others (Energy & Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Government, etc.)

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • South America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Network Attached Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product Type (USD)

        • High-end/Enterprise

        • Midmarket

        • Low-end

      • Storage Solution (USD)

        • Scale-up NAS

        • Scale-out NAS

      • End-user (USD)

        • BFSI

        • Healthcare

        • Retail & ecommerce

        • IT & Telecom

        • Automotive

        • Others (Energy & Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Government, etc.)

      • By Country (USD)

        • United States (By Product Type)

        • Canada (By Product Type)

        • Mexico (By Product Type)

TOC Continued…

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/network-attached-storage-market-100505

Have a Look at Related Research:

Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (LCD based and E-paper based), By Technology (Vendor Facing Technology and Consumer Facing Technology), By End-use Industry (Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Non-food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smartphone Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Operating System (Android, Windows, iOS and Other), By Price (High Range, Medium Range, Low Range), By Ram Size (Below 2GB, 2GB-4GB, Up to 8GB), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Multi-brand, Single Brand) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

EReader market size, share & industry analysis, By Device Type (E-ink eReader, In-Plane Switching panel (IPS) eReader, TFT-LCD eReader, Others) , By Application (BFSI, Legal/Law, Education, Entertainment, Others (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, etc.)) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Workforce Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Solutions & services), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-network-attached-storage-market-10240


