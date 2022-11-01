U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market records a CAGR of 9.03%, Emergence of Dell Technologies Inc. and Netapp Inc. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are various players in the global NAS market, with a few well-established and dominant manufacturers such as Dell Technologies Inc., Netapp Inc., Hitachi Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., Synology Inc., and Qnap Systems Inc. Major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products and they are constantly increasing their R and D investments. The market is highly competitive, and established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to improve their global reach. The market will also witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026

The "Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is likely to grow by USD 18.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The network-attached storage (NAS) market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

An increase in key development and strategic alliances among vendors, rising demand for NAS among SMEs across end-users, and the explosion of unstructured data undefined are some of the major trends driving the market growth during the forecast period.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 8.01%.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising need for data backup and redundancy with the surge in digital transformations is driving market growth. However, factors such as the increasing incidence of data breaches may challenge market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The network-attached storage (NAS) market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports per month and view 100 reports every month

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Hitachi.com - The company offers network-attached storage solutions such as TeraStation 3010 series, and TeraStation 6000 series.

  • Netapp.com - The company offers network attached storage solution namely Isilon.

  • Netgear.com - The company offers a network-attached storage solution namely StoreEasy Storage.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Deployment

The network-attached storage (NAS) market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises NAS solutions are majorly developed and used by large enterprises that have a global presence to gain more control and ownership over their security and the data generated and stored within the application. Organizations apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to extract and analyze massive data sets that contain sensitive information. Hence, such organizations prefer to operate through on-premises deployment than in the cloud. Such increasing preference for on-premise deployment will drive the network-attached storage market growth during the forecast period.

  • Geography

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the network attached storage (NAS) market in APAC. The growing adoption of smart connected and IoT devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops will facilitate the network-attached storage (NAS) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist network attached storage (NAS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the network attached storage (NAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the network attached storage (NAS) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of network attached storage (NAS) market vendors

Related Reports:

Network Security Firewall Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The network security firewall market share is expected to increase by USD 3.04 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Zero Trust Network Access Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The zero-trust network access market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Buffalo Americas Inc.

  • 10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.7 NetApp Inc.

  • 10.8 NETGEAR Inc.

  • 10.9 QNAP Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 Seagate Technology LLC

  • 10.11 Synology Inc.

  • 10.12 Western Digital Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-attached-storage-nas-market-records-a-cagr-of-9-03-emergence-of-dell-technologies-inc-and-netapp-inc-as-key-market-contributors---technavio-301662460.html

SOURCE Technavio

