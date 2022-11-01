Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market records a CAGR of 9.03%, Emergence of Dell Technologies Inc. and Netapp Inc. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are various players in the global NAS market, with a few well-established and dominant manufacturers such as Dell Technologies Inc., Netapp Inc., Hitachi Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., Synology Inc., and Qnap Systems Inc. Major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products and they are constantly increasing their R and D investments. The market is highly competitive, and established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to improve their global reach. The market will also witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.
The "Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is likely to grow by USD 18.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?
The network-attached storage (NAS) market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.
What are the major trends in the market?
An increase in key development and strategic alliances among vendors, rising demand for NAS among SMEs across end-users, and the explosion of unstructured data undefined are some of the major trends driving the market growth during the forecast period.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 8.01%.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The rising need for data backup and redundancy with the surge in digital transformations is driving market growth. However, factors such as the increasing incidence of data breaches may challenge market growth.
How big is the APAC market
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Scope
The network-attached storage (NAS) market report covers the following areas:
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Hitachi.com - The company offers network-attached storage solutions such as TeraStation 3010 series, and TeraStation 6000 series.
Netapp.com - The company offers network attached storage solution namely Isilon.
Netgear.com - The company offers a network-attached storage solution namely StoreEasy Storage.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Deployment
The network-attached storage (NAS) market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises NAS solutions are majorly developed and used by large enterprises that have a global presence to gain more control and ownership over their security and the data generated and stored within the application. Organizations apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to extract and analyze massive data sets that contain sensitive information. Hence, such organizations prefer to operate through on-premises deployment than in the cloud. Such increasing preference for on-premise deployment will drive the network-attached storage market growth during the forecast period.
Geography
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the network attached storage (NAS) market in APAC. The growing adoption of smart connected and IoT devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops will facilitate the network-attached storage (NAS) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist network attached storage (NAS) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the network attached storage (NAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the network attached storage (NAS) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of network attached storage (NAS) market vendors
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 18.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.01
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasas Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, StorCentric Inc., Synology Inc., Thecus Technology Corp., Western Digital Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Buffalo Americas Inc.
10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
10.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.6 Hitachi Ltd.
10.7 NetApp Inc.
10.8 NETGEAR Inc.
10.9 QNAP Systems Inc.
10.10 Seagate Technology LLC
10.11 Synology Inc.
10.12 Western Digital Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
