Network Automation Market Size Worth $15.60 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Network automation encompasses the process of automating the management, and configuration, testing, operations, and deployment of virtual and physical devices involved in a network. It utilizes software to automate the network and provides management and security to maximize network functionality and efficiency.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of connected devices which results in the growing adoption of network automation solutions and services globally. Also, the increasing adoption of advanced network infrastructure, growing emphasis on the usage of automated solutions, the emerging hybrid workplaces has increased the adoption of network automation services among end-users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 69% in 2021 as the network automation solutions are extensively used in several verticals such as retail & e-commerce, BFSI, travel and hospitality, and healthcare. The adoption of network automation solutions by CSPs will accelerate the adoption of automated applications and services.

  • Based on deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of on-premises networking by large enterprises.

  • Based on infrastructure, the virtual network infrastructure is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.1% in the forecasted period owing to numerous benefits such as flexibility, backup and recovery, scalability, load balancing, and low total cost of ownership, offered by virtual network infrastructure.

  • Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of network automation, virtualization solutions, and services across large enterprises are expected to drive the segment's growth.

  • Based on industry vertical, the information technology (IT) segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of more than 24% in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the early adoption of network automation solutions and services by IT and telecom service providers.

  • North America dominated with the largest revenue share of more than 38% in 2021, owing to the rapid adoption of network automation solutions and services in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for machine learning, big data, and deep learning algorithms enabling remote network equipment control is fueling the growth.

Read 120-page full market research report, "Network Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Infrastructure, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Network Automation Market Growth & Trends

It also enables prompt network operation units to integrate and configure application services and network infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising adoption of network automation-enabled services in several verticals, such as BFSI, IT, and Telecom, is contributing positively to the growth of the network automation industry. Network automation combines network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN), enabling the configuration of networks to meet the organization's requirements.

It also increases network uptime and stability. It also provides access to businesses and organizations to automate networks to meet specific requirements efficiently and cost-effectively, replacing command-line instructions for configuring network devices. Moreover, the utilization of advanced technological tools, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, is propelling the growth of the market.

Network automation eliminates manual processes such as logging into switches, firewalls, routers, and load balancers to change configurations to manage the network. It also allows flexible and agile network operations that support business demands, reduce errors, improves efficiency, and lower operating expenses. Additionally, automation enables standardization of network processes management and allows operations units to reduce mean time to resolution and deliver services at scale.

An automated network platform enables ease in network testing, resource provision, and mapping, fueling network automation adoption. Network automation includes solutions such as network designing and planning, configuration compliance and verification, device testing, data analysis, security compliance, collection of network data, and deployment of physical & virtual devices and services. Moreover, the players in the market are launching advanced network automation solutions which use machine learning, big data, and other advanced technologies, which is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The report covers the competitive analysis of the top ten players in the industry including Anuta Networks; BlueCat; Apstra; Juniper Networks; BMC Software; Entuity; Forward Networks; Fortinet, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Cisco Systems Inc.; Micro Focus; NetBrain, Riverbed; Solar Winds; Veriflow; and Vmware. The players are adopting several key strategies and development such as partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to obtain significant market shares. For instance, in November 2021, VMware, Inc. announced a collaboration with Vodafone Group to deliver orchestration and automation services through a single platform on its core networks across Europe.

Network Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global network automation market based on component, deployment, infrastructure, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Network Automation Market - Component (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Solution

  • Services

Network Automation Market - Deployment (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

Network Automation Market - Infrastructure (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Physical

  • Virtual

  • Hybrid

Network Automation Market - Enterprise size (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Large enterprises

  • SMEs

Network Automation Market - Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • IT & Telecommunications

  • Manufacturing

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Others

Network Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Network Automation Market

  • Anuta Networks

  • Apstra

  • BlueCat

  • BMC Software

  • Cisco Systems Inc

  • Entuity

  • Forward Networks

  • Fortinet, Inc

  • IBM Corporation

  • Juniper Networks

  • Micro Focus

  • NetBrain

  • Riverbed

  • Solar Winds

  • Veriflow

  • Vmware

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Substation Automation Market - The global substation automation market size is expected to reach USD 185.80 billion by 2024 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing requirement for operation efficiency, improved quality, increased production, high uptime, and ease of monitoring and controlling the industrial process are factors that are expected to contribute to industry growth.

  • Enterprise Networking Market - The global enterprise networking market is expected to reach USD 64.63 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of virtualization technologies by organizations to reduce the storage infrastructure costs is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

  • Data Center Networking Market - The global data center networking market size is projected to reach USD 40,905.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing volumes of unstructured data across various industry verticals are expected to drive the demand for data center networking solutions.

Browse through Grand View Research's Communications Infrastructure Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-automation-market-size-worth-15-60-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301663219.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc

