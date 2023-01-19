Network cloud infrastructure: worldwide forecast 2022–2027

ReportLinker

This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on network cloud infrastructure and related services for 2022–2027. The CSP network cloud infrastructure market will grow from USD9.6 billion in 2021 to USD32.3 billion in 2027, and delivery models will reshape the network value chain.

a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the network cloud infrastructure market, split into: five main application sub-segments: network cloud hardware, virtual infrastructure management (VIM/IaaS), container-as-a-service (CaaS), virtualisation layer and DC SDN control two delivery types: product and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the network cloud infrastructure market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors.



