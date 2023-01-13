U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Network Engineering Services Market Is Expected to Generate $111.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

·5 min read
The increasing number of connected devices, the increased requirement for new highly developed network infrastructure, and technological advancements in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) drive the global network engineering services market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global network engineering services market share.

Portland, OR , Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network engineering services market garnered $43.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $111.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32198

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$43.7 billion

Market Size in 2031

$111.7 billion

CAGR

10.1%

No. of Pages in Report

275

Segments covered

Service Type, Connectivity, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers

The increasing number of connected devices

The increased requirement for new highly developed network infrastructure

Technological advancements in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Opportunities

The introduction of advanced networking solutions

Restraints

High price of the upgradation of software

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global network engineering services market, due to accelerating demand for networking services to support several crucial IT operations in verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing.

  • Moreover, the increasing work-from-home trends during COVID-19 generated a need for Wi-Fi networks that use multiple nodes and can communicate with each other to seamlessly share a wireless connection within a larger area. Such factors propelled the growth of the global network engineering services market during the period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global network engineering services market based on Service Type, Connectivity, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on service type, the network deployment segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on connectivity, the wired segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the wireless segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32198

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global network engineering services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global network engineering services market analyzed in the research include Infosys Limited, Sincera Consulting LLC, Integration International, Inc., TATA Communications, Imagit Inc, Softnautics, Cyient, Mphasis, Datavision, Inc., PCS Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global network engineering services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c7dbcc1a623ee871c6ef151ce3272963

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


