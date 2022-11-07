U.S. markets closed

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 5.5%, Totaling Around US$ 3.67 Bn Revenue Between 2022-32 | Analytical Insights from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe holds 22.3% of the global network fault monitoring tools market. North America will continue to remain the most lucrative market for Network Fault Monitoring Tools, accounting for a share of 37%.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network fault monitoring tools market is worth US$ 2.16 Bn as of now and slated to reach US$ 3.67 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Enterprises do face difficulty regarding diagnosis of slowdowns and disruptions in their networks. This is where network fault monitoring tools aid the verticals in performance issues’ detection. The providers of network fault monitoring tools are updating their solutions on continuous basis. They could be exemplified as cloud monitoring solutions and hybrid deployment models. Network instrumentation helps in enabling IT operations to gauge achievements of infrastructure, application, and network components.

At the same time, it needs to be noted that life of the hardware gets shortened on strain caused due to disc and network I/O activities. Thus, choosing the appropriate network fault monitoring tool turns out to be complex. This factor is bound to restrain the network fault monitoring tools market. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market’.

Download Comprehensive Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4312

Key Takeaways from Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

  • North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue with the same even going forward. This could be credited to higher adoption rate amongst the enterprises.

  • Europe is led by Germany and would continue to do so even going forward. This could be reasoned with several bellwethers having their research wing over here.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the network fault monitoring tools market due to inevitability of efficiency across various industries inclusive of IT, hospitality, manufacturing, and education.

Competitive Landscape

  • Broadcom, in December 2021, completed acquisition of AppNeta for enhancing ‘network performance monitoring’ all through hybrid cloud-based applications.

  • Viavi Solutions Inc. had released VisionROAM in November 2020. It, as the name suggests, is an outbound and inbound roamer monitoring tool with static and interactive dashboards that could be used by non-technical as well as technical teams. Its functionalities include keeping a tab on individual roamers, global roaming quality (GRQ), and roaming partnerships.

  • NETSCOUT has its 4G/5G RAN monitoring and analytics solution, through which CSPs would get benefited through the best practices in Open RAN and 4G/5G networks. RF teams hold the distinction of successfully identifying and resolving root cause service degradation anywhere all across the network for optimizing the issues as per actionable insights and proven data.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

  • ExtraHOP makes provisions for 100% SaaS-based network monitoring, whereas Reveal (x) Enterprise makes way for self-managed NDR. ExtraHOP Networks had released ExtraHOP Reveal (x) in July 2021.

  • NETSCOUT, in December 2020, announced that it would extend the long-term association with Vodafone through a multi-year and an exclusive agreement, which implied leveraging InfiniStreamNG platform for helping in providing end-to-end, real-time visibility across the hybrid ambience at Vodafone.

  • Gigamon, in April 2021, announced its partnership with Riverbed, who comes across as one of the leaders with respect to visibility and performance of applications and networks to extend support to launching Gigamon Hawk.

“With small enterprises going for network fault monitoring tool, the global network fault monitoring tools market is bound to get through exponentially in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What more about the Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the network fault monitoring tools market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on deployment type (on-premise network fault monitoring tools and hosted network fault monitoring tools), and by size of enterprise (network fault management tools for small enterprises, network fault management tools for medium enterprises, and network fault management tools for large enterprises).

Demand for settling downtime issues along with necessity for monitoring on continuous basis due to complexities in network are the factors holding the hopes high for network fault monitoring tools market.

Get your Queries to the Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4312

Key Segments of Network Fault Monitoring Tools Industry Survey

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market by Deployment Type:

  • On-Premise Network Fault Monitoring Tools

  • Hosted Network Fault Monitoring Tools

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market by Size of Enterprise:

  • Network Fault Management Tools for Small Enterprises

  • Network Fault Management Tools for Medium Enterprises

  • Network Fault Management Tools for Large Enterprises

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market by Region:

  • North America Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

  • Latin America Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

  • Europe Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

  • Asia Pacific Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

  • Middle East & Africa Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Report Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/network-fault-monitoring-tools-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Managed Network Services Market Share : The managed network services market is estimated to be appraised at US$ 61.9 Billion in 2022, anticipated to reach US$ 130.9 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Network Forensics Market Size : According to estimates, the network forensics market is expected to grow to US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032. Network forensics market is expected to grow at a significant 12.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Demand : The network access control (NAC) market revenue totaled ~US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021. The network access control market is expected to reach ~US$ 27.4 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% for 2022 – 32.

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Growth : The network function virtualization (NFV) market was valued at around US$ 3.9 Bn in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 6.6% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 7.8 Bn by the end of 2032.

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market Forecast : The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) industry is poised to incline at a steady CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 11.7 Bn by 2032 from US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


