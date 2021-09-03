U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,996.57
    +642.82 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Network-as-a-Service Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services Among Enterprises is Driving Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market, By Component (Infrastructure, Technology), By Type (WaaS, VaaS, Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium, Large), By End User (BFSI, Others), By Service Model, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market held a market value of USD 11,422.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 118,709.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 40.7% over the projected period.

Network-as-a-Service or NaaS is a cloud service model. In this model, customers rent networking services from cloud providers. NaaS enabled users to operate their networks without maintaining their networking infrastructure. The increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises as well as augmentation in a software-defined network (SDN) are expected to be the driving factors for market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for NFV and SDN-based cloud-native solutions to replace the traditional networking model provides lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, privacy and data security concerns are expected to hinder market growth. Also, the NaaS vendor's infrastructure is sometimes incompatible with legacy systems, such as the on-premise-based applications and older hardware, among others.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises

The adoption of cloud-based services is rapidly increasing amongst small & medium as well as large enterprises. This is because these services are more cost-effective as compared to maintaining a costly IT resource as well as an on-premises data center for managing the organizations' complete network. Such needs are increasing the adoption of the virtual resource-sharing environment provided by the NaaS components, which can convert the physical networking elements into virtual resources, which can be shared and made use of the enterprises for data center connectivity requirements. This boosts the market growth.

Augmentation in a software-defined network (SDN)

Software-defined networking assists in managing the network services using lower-level functionality abstraction. It is a major development in the network architecture that has paved way for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) applications. The augmentation of SDN has transformed the management system and network infrastructure. It has simplified network management by replacing the hardware with software solutions. It also separates the control and data plane, hence making the networks programmable as well as software-driven. All these factors help in improving the NaaS model, hence contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market include Aryaka Networks, AT&T, Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Global Cloud Xchange, IBM Corp., Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corp., Silver Peak Systems, SYNNEX, Telstra, Verizon, VMware, and other such prominent players.

The approximate market share of the top 5 players is near about 61%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Aryaka Networks partnered with Vodafone Fiji for offering its business in Fiji hassle-free access to fast as well as secure connectivity. It also offers simplicity as well as flexibility in today's fast-growing business environment.

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market

Chapter 4. Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Industry Outlook
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.8. Competition Dashboard

Chapter 5. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis, By Component
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis, By Type
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis, By Service Models
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis, By Enterprise size
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis, By End-user Industry
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis, By Region/Country
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11. North America Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 12. Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 14. Middle East & Africa Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 15. South America Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis
15.1. Key Insights
15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 16. Company Profile
16.1. Aryaka Networks
16.2. AT&T
16.3. Ciena Corporation
16.4. Cisco
16.5. Extreme Networks
16.6. Global Cloud Xchange
16.7. IBM Corp.
16.8. Juniper Networks
16.9. NEC Corporation
16.10. Oracle Corp.
16.11. Silver Peak Systems
16.12. SYNNEX
16.13. Telstra
16.14. Verizon
16.15. VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1ono5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-as-a-service-global-market-to-2027---increasing-adoption-of-cloud-services-among-enterprises-is-driving-growth-301369181.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 21 Budgeting Tips for College Students

    Budgeting can be difficult for anyone, and college students are no exception. With the countless opportunities and new experiences at most universities, it might be tempting to indulge yourself and...

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – U.S Nonfarm Payrolls Bring $53,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,500 would signal a breakout…

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 million over U.S. accounting scheme charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The alleged misconduct began as a result of a "cost savings gap" leading up to Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft and continued for years amid pressure to make good on promises the new company would "deliver on certain cost savings," according to SEC documents. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu's home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

    California DoorDash workers protested outside of the home of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Thursday, prompted by a recent California superior court judge ruling calling 2020’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Prop 22, which was passed last November in California, would allow app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

    Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank's operating committee as well.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Shopify Stock: Growing Market, Further Earnings Growth

    Publicly traded since 2015, Shopify (SHOP) is a Canadian-based tech company that provides affordable e-commerce tools to merchants, including inventory management, sales and payments management, financial reporting, consumer analytics, and more. I am bullish on the stock. (See SHOP stock charts on TipRanks) Another Earnings Beat The two predominant factors to look at when analyzing growth stocks are earnings growth, and earnings consensus. Shopify has managed to beat its revenue estimates for 16

  • HPE CEO breaks down Q3 earnings, company outlook

    Antonio Neri, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's earnings report, the state of the job market and other trends he's seeing in the industry.&nbsp;