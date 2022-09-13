Network as a Service Market is estimated to be US$ 7.4 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

PMI

Global Network as a Service Market, By Type (Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN), and Others, By Application (IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing), and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network as a Service Market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%. Network as a Service (NaaS) used to enable users to operate the network by achieving what they expect from it. Hardware centric VPNs, Multiprotocol Label Switching connections, firewall appliances and load balancers can be replaced by NaaS. NaaS provides the services like paying money based on usage. It also provides ability to manage and monitor networking services & track usage and billing in which services can be deployed, ordered on demand. NaaS provides security policy enforcement, packet inspection capabilities, proactive network monitoring etc. NaaS also has applications in healthcare which has given a wide variety of information and support during pandemic. It also has applications in Information & Technology sector, Government & public sectors, Retail industries, manufacturing industries and others. Thus, wide variety of applications has provided boost growth for Global Network as a Service Market.

The report “Global Network as a Service Market, By Type (Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN), and Others, By Application (IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing), and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

In 2022, Nokia launches Adaptive Cloud Networking which helps to transform service provider cloud networks to be agile, automated and consumable. It is designed to respond to the unpredictable demands of 5G era by extending operations to edge clouds and provides supercharging service providers data center fabric.

In 2022, Airtel acquires stake in 5G ready network as a service provider Cnergee. The stake acquisition by Airtel will able to sharpen its NaaS proposition for medium and small businesses looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications.

Analyst View:

Network as a service is growing around the world, owing to technology developments in Healthcare, IT & Communications, Manufacturing industries, Retail Industries etc. Due to fast speed work and wide applications in every sectors the Global Network as a Service Market is expected to increase. The newly research and development in technology and cost effective for consumers can be able to boosts the target market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Network as a Service Market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%. The Global Network as a Service Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN), and others.

Based on Application, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and others.

By Region, the Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Network as a Service Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Network as a Service Market includes, Global Cloud Exchange, Alcatel Lucent, Masergy, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudfare Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Meta Networks, Arista, Extreme Networks, Verizon Wireless Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., NETSCOUT, Ciena Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Telstra, NEC Corp, AT&T Inc., Century Link, SYNNEX, Silver Peak Systems, etc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

