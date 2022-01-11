U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,047.00
    +95.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,688.50
    +80.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.00
    +9.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    +0.53 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    +0.1620 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,867.51
    +214.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.85
    -56.38 (-5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.66
    +45.41 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Network Monitoring Market worth around $7 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·7 min read

The managed network monitoring market is poised to register 15% gains between 2021 and 2027 on account of the growing demand for cloud computing technology to make network infrastructure more reliable and secure.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The network monitoring market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 7 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing demand for continuous network monitoring due to increasing network complexities is proliferating the market growth.

The growing popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions is driving the market growth. SaaS-based network monitoring solutions provide comprehensive remote monitoring and can monitor all the IP devices within the IT network infrastructure. They offer several benefits such as monitor & deliver a consistently high level of services, manage distributed architecture, discover all the aspects of the network infrastructure. Moreover, the growing adoption of IoT and BYOD devices is creating ample growth opportunities.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3015

The managed segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% from 2021 to 2027 due to the growing demand for cloud computing technology. Business enterprises are extensively using managed cloud computing services in order to make network infrastructure more reliable and secure. Managed network monitoring services ensure that firewalls, switches, apps, and other IT assets are secure and working as intended.

The SMEs segment is expected to witness a market share of over 30% by 2027. SMEs are increasingly adopting network monitoring solutions for monitoring network and business infrastructure. Network monitoring solutions provide several benefits to organizations such as threat vulnerability management, improve network security, and application security. SMEs are increasingly focusing on the adoption of cloud-based network monitoring solutions due to their cost effectiveness and budget friendliness.

The 100gbps segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 25% from 2021 to 2027 due to the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity. The growing demand for high performance and interactive applications that are sensitive to latency, telemedicine, and trading always demand for high-speed network connections. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, and IoT-based business platform, has increased the demand for strong network connectivity.

The healthcare segment held a significant market share led by growing technological development across the sector. The adoption of network monitoring solutions will help the healthcare organizations to analyze the suspicious network event, remotely monitor patients, and offer accurate medical records. IoMT technology monitors the medical devices and ensures that they are working properly. For instance, in June 2021, Max Healthcare partnered with MyHealthcare to launch an AI-powered remote patient monitoring network Max MyHealth+. It has integrated blood pressure, monitors, ECG, and heart rate devices.

The Europe network performance monitoring market growth is attributed to the increasing internet penetration, commercialization of 5G network, and the growing adoption of IoT devices. For instance, according to the statistics from the European Union, in 2019, the Netherlands had an extensive internet penetration of 98%, exceeding the European average of 87%. This is expected to result in network traffic and outage issues. Thus, the companies operating in the region are deploying advanced network monitoring solutions.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on acquiring the firms in order to expand their network monitoring capabilities. For instance, in November 2020, Splunk acquired Flowmill for accelerating its network monitoring and DevOps capabilities. Through this acquisition, Splunk has added Flowmill’s network performance monitoring technology to its Observability Suite for strengthening its IT monitoring and DevOps offerings.

Some major findings of the network monitoring market report include:

  • The growing integration of threat detection systems with network and security operation tools.

  • Large organizations are extensively investing in new and advanced network security technologies, which is anticipated to support the market growth.

  • The Europe network monitoring market is propelled by development of smart cities across the region. The growing adoption of cloud computing technology is expected to increase the market demand for network monitoring solutions in the region.

  • Major industry players are NETSCOUT systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Broadcom.

  • The companies operating in the market are actively investing in R&D activities for developing more advanced network monitoring solutions.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3015

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Network Performance Monitoring Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 COVID-19 impact

3.3.1 Impact by region

3.3.1.1 North America

3.3.1.2 Europe

3.3.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4 Latin America

3.3.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.3.2 Impact by value chain

3.3.3 Impact by competitive landscape

3.4 Evolution of network monitoring

3.5 Network monitoring industry architecture

3.6 Network monitoring industry ecosystem analysis

3.6.1 Network monitoring tools providers

3.6.2 Cloud service providers

3.6.3 Marketing and distribution

3.6.4 End-users

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1 Patchwork management

3.7.2 Convergence of NetOps and IT security

3.7.3 Network management system APIs and packet inspection

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 Global

3.8.1.1 The ISA/IEC 62443 standard

3.8.2 North America

3.8.2.1 NIST Special Publication 800-53 - Guidelines on Security and Privacy Controls for Federal Information Systems and Organizations (U

3.8.2.2 California Online Privacy Protection Act (CalOPPA – U

3.8.2.3 Critical Infrastructure Protection Mandates, NERC (North America)

3.8.3 Europe

3.8.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation (EU)

3.8.3.2 Network and Information System (NIS) Regulation (UK)

3.8.3.3 The Security of Network and Information Services Directive (EU)

3.8.4 APAC

3.8.4.1 Information Security Technology- Personal Information Security Specification GB/T 35273-2017 (China)

3.8.4.2 Secure India National Digital Communications Policy 2018 – Draft (India)

3.8.5 Latin America

3.8.5.1 National Directorate of Personal Data Protection (Argentina)

3.8.5.2 The Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD)

3.8.6 MEA

3.8.6.1 Law No 13 of 2016 on protecting personal data (Qatar)

3.8.6.2 Federal Law No 2 of 2019 on the use of ICT in Healthcare (UAE)

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Growth in the adoption of IoT and BYOD devices

3.9.1.2 Rising popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions

3.9.1.3 Demand for continuous network monitoring due to rise in network complexities and security concerns

3.9.1.4 Increasing network stress due to exponential rise in cloud traffic

3.9.1.5 Surging demand for resilient network monitoring systems to quickly resolve downtime issues

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High initial investments

3.9.2.2 Availability of free network monitoring tools

3.9.2.3 Compatibility issues due to prevalence of legacy systems

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.11.1 Threat of new entrant

3.11.2 Bargaining power of supplier

3.11.3 Bargaining power of buyer

3.11.4 Threat of substitution

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.12.1 Political

3.12.2 Economical

3.12.3 Social

3.12.4 Technological

3.12.5 Legal

3.12.6 Environmental

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Dr

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Bitfarms Buys 1,000 Bitcoin at an Average Price of $43,200

    Bitfarms joined MicroStrategy in buying the recent dip in Bitcoin.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Loopring Shows Bearish Sign Even After Rumors Of GameStop Partnership Spur

    Loopring has been “constantly optimizing,” but is struggling to bear above support levels, despite the growing NFT trend.

  • Delivery Hero wants to be in position to be profitable in 2023 - CEO

    Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg told Reuters on Tuesday that the German company wants to be in a position to break even at group level in 2023. He said Delivery Hero doesn't need acquisitions but would look at them if the price is right. Delivery Hero last month acquired a majority stake in Spanish delivery startup Glovo.

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]

  • Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections

  • The 26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home

    You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.