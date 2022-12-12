Network Outsourcing Market Size to Hit USD 98.8 Billion by 2030; Rise in Shared Infrastructure Services & Modernization of Manufacturing Methods to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

An increase in industrial investment is anticipated to maintain the network outsourcing market's steady growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global network outsourcing industry, with a 38% share of the market revenue in 2021.

Newark, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global network outsourcing market is expected to grow from USD 41.6 billion in 2021 to USD 98.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Network outsourcing is a service in which a company hires outside parties to manage its network while also enhancing and maintaining other services like voice and data transmission, online advertising and integration, telephony, consulting, network system infrastructure deployment and support, and cross-functional services. In the upcoming years, the market will have numerous potential for growth due to the rising popularity of cloud services. There is an increase in clients contracting out maintenance and development work to different outside parties. The most economical way to deliver solutions is a key emphasis for major industry players. China is the destination of choice for the majority of outsourcing projects. China's IT sector has several chances for expansion. This sector supports the development of the economy. Although this country is currently thought of as a low-cost outsourcing location for manufacturing, this will change as it becomes a location for outsourcing cutting-edge IT-related services.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global network outsourcing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In November 2021, the software development outsourcing business of the Aplana Group was purchased by the London-based Softline Group for an undisclosed sum. With this acquisition, Softline hopes to boost global technology and competency exports from Russia as well as trade in customs development. Atlanta Group is a software firm based in Europe that offers services for creating, putting into use, and integrating business software products.

Market Growth & Trends

A commercial firm can get administrative, development, and maintenance services via network outsourcing. This covers both voice network services and data network services. It helps to decentralise business operations and sharpens the company's focus on its core competencies. Any modern industry needs a network connection to improve collaboration and speed up processes. The most recent assessments predict that increased industrial investment will sustain the network outsourcing market's steady growth during the forecast period. The growing popularity of shared infrastructure services is a key factor driving the network outsourcing market. The growth of numerous industries has increased the demand for virtual storage services. Other significant factors include an increase in spending on various IT services and business technology services and an increase in industry research and development activities. Additionally, the modernization of manufacturing techniques, the rise in demand from developing countries, and technological advancements will open up new opportunities for the network outsourcing industry in the future. However, among other things, a lack of knowledge and skill among specialists is one of the important issues restricting market growth and escalating problems for the network outsourcing market.

Key Findings

In 2021, the on-demand segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and market revenue of 26.2 billion.

The product type segment is divided into end-to-end services and on-demand services. In 2021, the on-demand segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and market revenue of 26.2 billion. Customers get more additional benefits with the use of on-premise.

In 2021, the It & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 28% and market revenue of 11.6 billion.

The application segment is divided into media & entertainment, It & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government, energy & power, and defense. In 2021, the It & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 28% and market revenue of 11.6 billion. The telecommunications industry is one of the first to be influenced when a new technology is created. They must stay up with innovations such as new smartphones, faster connectivity, and smart home devices. Even large companies encounter difficulties when creating new internal teams, especially for IT and support services.

Among all regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global network outsourcing market, with a market share of around 3.8% and 15.8 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The market for network outsourcing in the region has been expanding as a result of the area's tremendous potential for industrial growth and the specific emphasis that more tech-savvy corporate leadership places on the IT industry.

