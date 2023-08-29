Network Rail refuses to pay bonuses to staff who went on strike - latest updates

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was 'disgraceful' that Network Rail is not paying bonuses to staff who went on strike - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Network Rail has triggered a row with its staff by refusing to pay bonuses to union members who took part in strikes earlier this year.

Up to 20,000 members of the RMT staged walkouts over eight months in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The dispute ended in March when union members voted to accept a 9pc pay rise, with more going to lower paid staff.

However, RMT said that Network Rail has refused to pay bonuses to any staff who took part in the strikes.

“The decision to exclude trade unionists from this bonus scheme is disgraceful and is understandably causing significant consternation among members,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch wrote in an email seen by the Financial Times.

Network Rail confirmed the decision and said it had warned employees they would not receive a bonus if they went on strike.

A spokesman said: “Our position was made very clear - any discretionary payments would focus on those who continued to support rail services during industrial action.”

08:04 AM BST

FTSE gains as China supports stock markets

UK markets have leapt higher after the bank holiday weekend, with investors welcoming Beijing’s efforts to supports its stock indexes.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has gained 1.3pc after the open, while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.9pc.

China has halved stock trading stamp duty, loosened margin loan rules, put the brakes on new listings and approved new retail funds in recent days.

07:56 AM BST

German consumer confidence slumps

German consumers are heading into September feeling more pessimistic than a month earlier, a survey showed, as high food and energy prices and a struggling economy weigh on shoppers’ minds.

Pollster GfK said its forward-looking survey of around 2,000 people fell to minus 25.5 points for September, erasing the gains made last month when the index climbed slightly to minus 24.6 points.

GfK’s consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said that consumer confidence in Europe’s biggest economy “shows no clear trend” at the moment but remains “at a very low level overall”.

He added: “The chances of a sustained recovery in consumer sentiment before the end of the year are dwindling.

He blamed “persistently high inflation rates, especially for food and energy”.

The survey showed that income expectations had fallen as inflation eats away at households’ purchasing power. Respondents also said they were less likely to make large purchases than the previous month.

Germany’s annual inflation rate eased slightly to 6.2pc in July but remains elevated, with food prices alone up 11pc.

More evidence of #recession risks in #Germany: the GfK survey suggests the recovery in consumer confidence has stalled... 👇



source: https://t.co/aBBW3CYFBZ pic.twitter.com/6Pr9etLH5t — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) August 29, 2023

07:47 AM BST

Toyota factories brought to standstill by system glitch

Toyota said it has been hit by a technical glitch forcing it to suspend production at all of its 14 factories in Japan.

The world’s biggest automaker gave no further details on the stoppage, which began overnight, but said it did not appear to be caused by a cyberattack.

The company said the glitch prevented its system from processing orders for parts, resulting in a suspension of a dozen factories or 25 production lines this morning.

The company later decided to halt the afternoon shift of the two other operational factories, suspending all of Toyota’s domestic plants, or 28 production lines.

The incident affected only Japanese factories, Toyota said.

It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume.

Toyota shares in Japan recovered from a steep fall to be down 0.2pc on the day.

Toyota halted operations at 14 factories after a system glitch - TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

07:39 AM BST

Sweden's economy shrinks less than feared

The Swedish economy shrank in the second quarter, primarily due to slower exports and decreased trade inventories, though the contraction was smaller than expected, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was down 0.8pc from the previous three months, against a flash estimate from last month for a 1.5pc fall..

Year-on-year, GDP was down 1pc, the Statistics Office said. Its preliminary reading had been for a 2.4pc drop.

Over the preceding quarters the country’s economy was relatively strong despite surging inflation, higher interest rates, a shaky property market and global uncertainties. In 2022, it expanded 2.8pc.

“The second quarter of 2023 was generally weak with declines in several of the main components of GDP. Net exports decreased, as did investments in inventories,” the agency said.

“Household consumption expenditure was negative for the fourth consecutive quarter,” it added.

The government last week lowered its GDP forecast for this year to see a 0.8pc contraction. The central bank’s latest forecast, from June, is for a 0.5pc drop.

07:35 AM BST

Food prices grow at slowest rate in 10 months

Price rises in British shops have slowed to their lowest rate since October last year, but keep going up significantly, new data has shown.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has reported that prices rose 6.9pc in the year to August, down from 8.4pc in July.

It does not mean that things are getting cheaper, just that they increased in price more slowly between September 2022 and August 2023 than they did between August 2022 and July 2023.

The BRC showed that the main reason that retail inflation dropped was because fresh food prices rose less rapidly.

Fresh food inflation flowed to 11.6pc in August, down from 14.3pc in July.

Overall food inflation slowed from 13.4pc to 11.5pc. Inflation for non-food items was unchanged at 4.7pc, the BRC said.

Obviously this still means that prices are rising year on year - just at a slower rate.



But some prices are now falling outright, and leading indicators suggest that the overall rate of food price inflation could be close to zero by the end of the year...

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/jstGiBkHQz — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) August 29, 2023

07:31 AM BST

Air travel disruption could last for days

Travel disruption could last for days after flights were cancelled leaving thousands of passengers stranded following an air traffic control technical fault.

Holidaymakers were hit by bank holiday travel delays, which started on Monday after a UK air traffic control failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.

By Monday afternoon, 232 flights departing UK airports had been cancelled and 271 arriving flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

This equates to about 8pc of all expected departures and 9pc of expected arrivals, Cirium added.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control, said at 3.15pm that it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue affecting its systems and it was working with airlines and airports to support affected flights.

Passengers at Gatwick were given information amid the ongoing flight chaos - Steve Reigate

07:27 AM BST

London expands Ulez - charging drivers of heavily polluting cars £12.50 a day

London has become the world’s largest pollution charging area after the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was expanded to include the whole of the capital.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle which does not meet minimum emissions standards are now required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has faced strong opposition to the scheme, although a £160 million scheme run by Transport for London (TfL) enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

There have been regular protests against the plan and anti-Ulez vigilantes have repeatedly targeted enforcement cameras installed in the new areas in recent months.

Videos have been posted online showing people described as Blade Runners cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.

The Metropolitan Police said it had recorded 288 crimes relating to the cameras as of August 1.

A road sign marks the entrance to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in London - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

07:24 AM BST

Network Rail 'crystal clear' with unions over bonus payments

Network Rail has defended its decision to refuse bonus payments to staff who went on strike in a dispute over pay over eight months.

A spokesman said:

Awarding performance related pay (PRP) is Network Rail’s way of recognising colleagues for their contribution to achieving the company’s performance targets. We have been crystal clear with both our trade unions and our employees that the cost of strike action would directly impact the PRP scheme. Our position was made very clear - any discretionary payments would focus on those who continued to support rail services during industrial action.

07:22 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Union members have been refused bonuses at Network Rail over their decision to go on strike for eight months.

RMT secretary Mick Lynch described the decision, which affects up to 20,000 staff, as “disgraceful”.

5 things to start your day

What happened overnight

Asian shares mostly rose as got a boost from signs China-US relations may be improving, as the nations agreed to work together to smooth out economic relations, including business and trade.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she and her Chinese counterpart agreed Monday to exchange information on US export controls and set up a group to discuss other commercial issues.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4pc in afternoon trading to 32,287.46.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5pc to 7,197.50. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.3pc to 2,551.54. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped pc to 18,498.18, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.1pc to 3,133.55.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 rose 27.60 points, or 0.6pc, to 4,433.31. The benchmark index is still on track to close out August with a loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.08 points, or 0.6pc to 34,559.98 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 114.48 points, or 0.8oc, to 13,705.13.

US Treasuries extended overnight gains, driving two-year yields down 6.5 basis points to 4.9855pc and 10-year yields down to 4.1843pc.

