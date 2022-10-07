Network Security Firewall Market to grow by USD 3.04 Bn between 2021-2026, Rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network security firewall market size is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.05%. The rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD, the need for network security and privacy, and the advent of next-generation network security technologies are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and lack of knowledge about threats, availability of open source and free-of-cost security firewalls may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026

Global Network Security Firewall Market Driver

One of the major factors propelling the growth of the network security firewall market is the increased usage of cloud computing and the deployment of BYOD. Businesses across a range of sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, are embracing cloud computing technology to cut costs and boost the effectiveness of their IT infrastructure. Cloud computing setup takes very little time, allowing applications to be scaled up to meet corporate needs. The BYOD policy's implementation also boosts staff productivity. Request Free Sample Report.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Trends

One of the main network security firewall industry trends driving the market's expansion is the appearance of new products. To keep ahead of their rivals, leading suppliers in the worldwide network security firewall market are always creating and launching new technologies and solutions. This means that the adoption of network security firewalls, which will subsequently support the expansion of the market during the forecast period, is anticipated to be fueled by the rising development and launch of firewall solutions with sophisticated technologies. Buy Sample Report.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Challenge

One of the things restricting the network security firewall market's growth is the lack of competent labor and ignorance of dangers. In the last ten years, there has been a rise in cyberattacks. As a result, businesses are implementing cutting-edge security solutions, such as network security firewalls, to solve security issues. Firewalls do have some restrictions, though. The adoption of network security firewalls during the forecast period may be hampered by the increasing nature of cyberattacks and data thefts, a lack of understanding, and the constraints associated with firewalls.

Story continues

Global Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation

Deployment

Geographic Landscape

The report identifies the growing demand for SMS Firewalls as one of the prime reasons driving the network security firewall market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Network Security Firewall Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist in network security firewall market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the network security firewall market size and its contribution to the parent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the network security firewall market, vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Network Security Firewall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANAM Technologies ltd, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cellusys ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mobileum Inc., Omobio Pvt. Ltd, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SAP SE, Sinch AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Telefonica SA, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Dell Inc.

10.6 Forcepoint LLC

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

10.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-security-firewall-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-04-bn-between-2021-2026--rising-adoption-of-cloud-and-implementation-of-byod-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301641324.html

SOURCE Technavio