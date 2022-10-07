U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.25
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,966.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,534.25
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9807
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9500
    -0.1180 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,997.92
    -400.28 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.17
    -7.95 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.22
    -180.08 (-0.66%)
     

Network Security Firewall Market to grow by USD 3.04 Bn between 2021-2026, Rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network security firewall market size is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.05%. The rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD, the need for network security and privacy, and the advent of next-generation network security technologies are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and lack of knowledge about threats, availability of open source and free-of-cost security firewalls may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026

Global Network Security Firewall Market Driver

One of the major factors propelling the growth of the network security firewall market is the increased usage of cloud computing and the deployment of BYOD. Businesses across a range of sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, are embracing cloud computing technology to cut costs and boost the effectiveness of their IT infrastructure. Cloud computing setup takes very little time, allowing applications to be scaled up to meet corporate needs. The BYOD policy's implementation also boosts staff productivity. Request Free Sample Report.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Trends

One of the main network security firewall industry trends driving the market's expansion is the appearance of new products. To keep ahead of their rivals, leading suppliers in the worldwide network security firewall market are always creating and launching new technologies and solutions. This means that the adoption of network security firewalls, which will subsequently support the expansion of the market during the forecast period, is anticipated to be fueled by the rising development and launch of firewall solutions with sophisticated technologies. Buy Sample Report.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Challenge

One of the things restricting the network security firewall market's growth is the lack of competent labor and ignorance of dangers. In the last ten years, there has been a rise in cyberattacks. As a result, businesses are implementing cutting-edge security solutions, such as network security firewalls, to solve security issues. Firewalls do have some restrictions, though. The adoption of network security firewalls during the forecast period may be hampered by the increasing nature of cyberattacks and data thefts, a lack of understanding, and the constraints associated with firewalls.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geographic Landscape

The report identifies the growing demand for SMS Firewalls as one of the prime reasons driving the network security firewall market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Network Security Firewall Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in network security firewall market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the network security firewall market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the network security firewall market, vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Network Security Firewall Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ANAM Technologies ltd, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cellusys ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mobileum Inc., Omobio Pvt. Ltd, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SAP SE, Sinch AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Telefonica SA, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Dell Inc.

  • 10.6 Forcepoint LLC

  • 10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 10.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • 10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026
Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-security-firewall-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-04-bn-between-2021-2026--rising-adoption-of-cloud-and-implementation-of-byod-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301641324.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Insurers Seek Exemption From Stockholding Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two Taiwan life insurers and the island’s Labor Pension Fund plan to push for less strict disclosure requirements from regulators on publicly traded companies to avoid possible market volatility once new rules are introduced, people familiar with the matter said. At least two major Taiwan insurers will ask the Life Insurance Association to seek the exclusion on behalf of its members, or to be allowed a longer reporting period once the law is passed, the people said, decli

  • Zcash May Be Getting Spammed, but the Blockchain is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind it Says

    The Electronic Coin Company, the organization behind Zcash, claims that concerns of a spam attack are mostly just FUD.

  • Binance Smart Chain halts after $100 million exploit, CZ says: ‘The issue is contained’

    “The issue is contained now,” Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao wrote. “Your funds are safe.”

  • Mizuho to Buy Stake in Rakuten’s Brokerage Unit for $552 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. agreed to buy a minority stake in Rakuten Group Inc.’s online securities arm for 80 billion yen ($552 million), the latest move by a Japanese bank to team up with a technology company and bolster digital services.The Japanese lender’s brokerage unit will buy almost 20% of Rakuten Securities Inc., the companies said on Friday. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in November.The deal comes after billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s e-commerce giant thi

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

    OPEC’s decision to lower output quota hay have a serious impact on crude supply this fall, providing further upward support for crude prices this winter

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

    The oil giant anticipates that its financial results will hold up quite well, despite the recent slide in crude prices.

  • Peloton to Cut 500 More Jobs in Effort to Save the Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is laying off a significant number of employees for the fourth time this year as part of an effort to save the struggling business, Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy told staff on Thursday. The fitness technology company is cutting its workforce by roughly 500 globally, or 12%, leaving it with about 3,825 employees. McCarthy said the company is making the move, along with other reductions in operating expenses, in order to reach the break-even point o

  • Oil Prices Could Climb Back to $110 a Barrel, Analyst Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices could easily surge back above $100 a barrel next year as already-tight supplies could be further challenged by an increase in Chinese consumption, according to Global X Management.China may add a meaningful amount of demand for the commodity, helping boost prices to about $110, Rohan Reddy, director of research at Global X Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. OPEC’s reluctance in increasing production and a potentially more dovish Federal Reserve are also bulli

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.