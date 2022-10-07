Network Security Firewall Market to grow by USD 3.04 Bn between 2021-2026, Rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network security firewall market size is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.05%. The rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD, the need for network security and privacy, and the advent of next-generation network security technologies are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and lack of knowledge about threats, availability of open source and free-of-cost security firewalls may impede the market growth.
Global Network Security Firewall Market Driver
One of the major factors propelling the growth of the network security firewall market is the increased usage of cloud computing and the deployment of BYOD. Businesses across a range of sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, are embracing cloud computing technology to cut costs and boost the effectiveness of their IT infrastructure. Cloud computing setup takes very little time, allowing applications to be scaled up to meet corporate needs. The BYOD policy's implementation also boosts staff productivity. Request Free Sample Report.
Global Network Security Firewall Market Trends
One of the main network security firewall industry trends driving the market's expansion is the appearance of new products. To keep ahead of their rivals, leading suppliers in the worldwide network security firewall market are always creating and launching new technologies and solutions. This means that the adoption of network security firewalls, which will subsequently support the expansion of the market during the forecast period, is anticipated to be fueled by the rising development and launch of firewall solutions with sophisticated technologies. Buy Sample Report.
Global Network Security Firewall Market Challenge
One of the things restricting the network security firewall market's growth is the lack of competent labor and ignorance of dangers. In the last ten years, there has been a rise in cyberattacks. As a result, businesses are implementing cutting-edge security solutions, such as network security firewalls, to solve security issues. Firewalls do have some restrictions, though. The adoption of network security firewalls during the forecast period may be hampered by the increasing nature of cyberattacks and data thefts, a lack of understanding, and the constraints associated with firewalls.
Global Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation
Deployment
Geographic Landscape
The report identifies the growing demand for SMS Firewalls as one of the prime reasons driving the network security firewall market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Network Security Firewall Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist in network security firewall market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the network security firewall market size and its contribution to the parent market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the network security firewall market, vendors
Network Security Firewall Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
$3.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.62
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ANAM Technologies ltd, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cellusys ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mobileum Inc., Omobio Pvt. Ltd, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SAP SE, Sinch AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Telefonica SA, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.5 Dell Inc.
10.6 Forcepoint LLC
10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
10.10 Juniper Networks Inc.
10.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
10.12 SAP SE
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
