Network Security Testing Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for work from home and remote working policies drives the growth of the network security testing market. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network security testing market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.8 billion

Market Size in 2031

$10.8 billion

CAGR

19.6%

No. of Pages in Report

325

Segments covered

Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Drivers

Surge in demand for work from home and remote working policies

Opportunities

Integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with network security testing solutions

Restrains

High installation and maintenance costs

Covid-19 Scenario:                

  • The pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period. The implementation of strict social distancing policies fueled the demand for remote operating tools.

  • However, lack of skilled IT professionals and concerns regarding cybersecurity hampered the growth of the market.

Download Report Sample (325 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31789

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global network security testing market based on type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the VPN testing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the firewall testing segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment model, the on promise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global network security testing industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the network security testing market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31789

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. However, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global network security testing market analyzed in the research include Checkmarx Ltd., AT&T, Core Security, Cigniti, IBM, Data Theorem, Inc., Kryptowire, ImpactQA, McAfee, LLC, LogRhthym, Inc., NowSecure, Micro Focus, PortSwigger Ltd., Parasoft, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Rapid7, Synopsys, Inc., SecureWorks, Inc., and Veracode.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/31789

The report analyzes these key players in the global network security testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

 >> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


