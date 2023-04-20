Network switches market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2022 to 2027, Growing data volumes across enterprises to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the network switches market, and it is expected to grow by USD 10,802.22 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.13% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The growing data volumes across enterprises is a key trend influencing market growth. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing, AI, IoT, 5G, and ML applications has led to significant changes in IT infrastructure. Various industries, such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, finance, aviation and defense systems, healthcare and life sciences, smart agriculture, and smart infrastructure, use these technologies. As a result, data loads have increased significantly, which requires advanced network switches for higher bandwidth transfer of data to servers and storage systems. These factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Download the latest sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Switches Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DrayTek Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLANET Technology Corp., Ruijie Networks Co., and TP Link Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

The increasing investments in data center construction are driving market growth. Various companies have constructed their own data centers or have rented data center space due to the significant increase in the amount of data. The growing popularity of cloud computing is expected to further drive the demand for data centers. Several companies are investing in constructing new data centers. For example, in May 2022, NTT Ltd. accounted that it would open its new data center, NAV1A, in India. Similarly, in August 2022, Google Cloud announced three brand-new cloud regions in APAC. The rising investments in the construction of data centers will drive the demand for various networking devices, such as network switches, during the forecast period.

Network switches market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Technology

Geography

The servers and storage providers segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in the construction of cloud data centers globally as well as the migration of many large businesses and government data centers from 10GbE to 40GbE/100GbE ethernet switches. Network switches connect various devices to the same network, which eases information sharing. During the forecast period, the rising demand for network switches from server and storage providers will drive the growth of the segment.

To learn more about the upcoming global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample

Network switches market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our network switches market report covers the following areas:

The high operational costs of network switches are challenging market growth. Network switches are useful in networking operations. However, the cost of these switches increases with the incorporation of features such as processors, memory, cabling, and connectors. Additional security features further increase the cost of network switches. Industrial switches require routine maintenance for continuous operation, which results in high replacement costs. This, in turn, increases the operating costs for end users. Thus, the high operational costs of network switches can impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial

Network switches market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the network switches market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the network switches market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ALE International - The company offers Omni Switch 6360 Stackable Gigabit Ethernet LAN Switch, which is ideally used for workstations, access points, IP telephony, and critical IoT deployments.

Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers 7020 R series network switches, which allow networks to scale out high-performance of two-tier networks to provide predictable and consistent application performance. These switches are used in applications related to high-performance storage or streaming videos.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers High-capacity Trident 4 Ethernet Switch, which has comprehensive single-chip integration of smart buffer technology, large table scale, rich packet processing, and traffic management features to provide versatility demanded by modern network infrastructure.

To get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports, Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Network switches market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist network switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the network switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the network switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of network switches market vendors

Related Reports

The network slicing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 821.83 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), end-user (communication service providers and enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The network interface cards market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The network interface cards market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,903.19 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ethernet interface card and token ring interface card), application (PCs, portable PCs, switches, and modems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Network Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,802.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DrayTek Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLANET Technology Corp., Ruijie Networks Co., and TP Link Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global network switches market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Servers and storage providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Telecommunication providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Enterprise and industrial usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 100 GbE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 10 GbE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 40 GbE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 100 MbE and 1 GbE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ALE International

12.4 Arista Networks Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.7 D Link Corp.

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.9 Extreme Networks Inc.

12.10 Fortinet Inc.

12.11 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.13 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.14 Juniper Networks Inc.

12.15 Netgear Inc.

12.16 Ruijie Networks Co.

12.17 TP Link Corp. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Network Switches Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-switches-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-13-from-2022-to-2027--growing-data-volumes-across-enterprises-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301800630.html

SOURCE Technavio