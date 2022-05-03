U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,045.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,084.00
    +11.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.60
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.51
    -0.66 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.60
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.74
    -1.66 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1840
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,481.14
    -499.94 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.40
    -4.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.12
    -10.43 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market to Top US$ 11.2 Bn Amid Growing Adoption of IP Cameras

·6 min read

Mainland China to be the Epicenter of Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR latest report offers an unbiased analysis of the global network video recorder (NVR) market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study also provides in-depth insights into key trends and factors influencing sales through segmentation including channel type, technology, hard drive, camera compatibility, end-use vertical, and regions.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 12%, the global network video recorder market reached around US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021.

However, amid rising security concerns, overall sales of network video recorders are projected to grow at an 11.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 11.2 Bn by 2032.

Network video recorders are unique digital devices that record videos in a digital format and store them on a disk drive, SD memory card, or USB flash drive. These video recorders are mostly being deployed in IP video surveillance systems.

Rising adoption of network video recorders for gaining remote access to a live video stream from the internet protocol camera along with simultaneous recordings is expected to boost the market.

Similarly, various advantages offered by network video recorders such as fast data retrieval, less storage requirements, and high image quality will continue to fuel their adoption across various end use-verticals.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7213

Demand for network video recorders is expected to remain high across developed and developing nations due to rising smart city initiatives, rapid urbanization, and growing safety concerns. These recorders are being installed in establishments such as government buildings, healthcare infrastructure, military bases, and several other buildings to enhance the security.

Rising adoption of IP cameras for surveillance purposes is expected to create opportunities for growth for network video recorders manufacturers during the forecast period.

In addition to this, growing popularity of wireless technology, coupled with innovation in network video recorders will further boost the growth of network video recorder market.

Regionally, Mainland China is expected to remain at the top of the ladder in the global network video recorder market, with total sales reaching US$ 2 Bn by 2032. Growth in the market is attributable to the heavy presence of domestic manufacturers, high consumption of network video recorders, rising government support, and increasing security concerns.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 2.9 Bn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 3.3 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 11.2 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 11.3%

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on camera compatibility, wired network video recorder segment is projected to account for over 50% of the total market share in 2022.

  • In terms of channel type, sales in the enterprise NVRs segment are expected grow at a 13.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • Registering a prolific CAGR of 15.6%, the network video recorder market in Mainland China is expected to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2032.

  • The U.S. network video recorder market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032.

  • With rising adoption of network video recorders, the Europe market is forecast to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising adoption of video surveillance systems for improving security is anticipated to boost sales of network video recorders during the forecast period.

  • Increasing investments by governments for the development of smart cities is likely to create opportunities for the manufacturers of network video recorders.

Restraints:

  • High cost of network video recorder systems is expected to limit sales in the market.

  • Rising concerns regarding cybercrime activities is also likely to restrict the growth in the network video recorder market.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7213

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in network video recorder (NVR) market are introducing high quality NVR systems compatible for application in both commercial and industrial sectors. Besides this, they are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

  • In November 2021, QNAP Systems Inc., launched a new NVR network surveillance server QVP-41B to meet the requirements of monitoring small and medium sized environments.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd

  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd

  • D-Link Corporation

  • Synology

  • QNAP Security

More Valuable Insights on Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global network video recorder (NVR) market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the network video recorder (NVR) market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Channel Type

  • Low Mid-range (Under 16 Channels) NVRs

  • High (17-32 Channels) NVRs

  • Enterprise (>32 Channels) NVRs

By Technology

  • HD IP

  • Analog HD

By Hard Drive

  • 1TB NVRs

  • 2TB NVRs

  • 3TB NVRs

  • 2*4TB NVRs

By Camera Compatibility

  • Wired NVRs

  • Wireless NVRs

By End-Use Vertical

  • Military/Defense

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing/Industrial

  • Transportation

  • Commercial

  • Utilities

By Region

  • North America NVR Market

  • Latin America NVR Market

  • Europe NVR Market

  • East Asia NVR Market

  • South Asia & Oceania NVR Market

  • MEA NVR Market

Key Questions Covered in the Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Report

  • What will be the demand outlook of the network video recorder (NVR) market in 2022?

  • What is the projected growth rate of the global network video recorder (NVR) market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the network video recorder (NVR) market?

  • Which factors are hindering the growth in the network video recorder (NVR) market?

  • Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global network video recorder (NVR) market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Wireless Security System Market: Fact. MR predicts a positive growth trajectory for wireless security systems market amid rising security concerns across residential and industrial sectors. Moreover, increasing investments in smart city programs, coupled with innovations in wireless security systems is likely to boost sales over the forecast period.

Camera Alarm System Market: The global camera alarm system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period from 2021 to 2032. Sales of camera alarm systems are rising on account of increasing security concerns and growing demand for smart home security solutions across developed and developing economies,

Video Decoder Market: Demand for video decoders is anticipated to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period, owing to the rapid urbanization, rise in the number of dish TV service providers, and growing trend of using cloud services. Video decoders are generally used in applications that require videos to be transmitted over long distances. They provide high throughput and real-time processing, which is in high demand in the video processing area.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-video-recorder-nvr-market-to-top-us-11-2-bn-amid-growing-adoption-of-ip-cameras-301537971.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Euro Continues to Consolidate

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to look at the 1.05 level as support. Expect a lot of choppy volatility in this area.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will seek to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • Oil slips on China demand worries while EU weighs Russia oil ban

    Oil prices slipped on Tuesday in a second day of thin trading in Asia, pulled in opposite directions by China's COVID-19 lockdowns, which could weigh on fuel demand, and prospects for a supply hit from a possible European oil embargo on Russia. Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $107.35 a barrel at 0532 GMT, wiping out gains earlier in the day in trading thinned by holidays in China, Japan and parts of Southeast Asia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly dropped 24 cents, or 0.2%, to $104.94 a barrel, after hitting an intraday high of $105.80.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Expedia Says Half of Recent Vrbo Customers Were New

    If Expedia Group’s Vrbo secretly wanted to be another brand, Airbnb would be it. Vrbo has been playing second fiddle to its short-term rental rival, the word-of-mouth sensation. But Vrbo racked up some marketing accomplishments in the first quarter worth crowing about — and that might catch the eyes of rivals Airbnb and Booking.com. “We’re […]

  • What Warren Buffett gets right and wrong about bitcoin

    The Oracle of Omaha was asked about bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting and claimed he wouldn't buy the cryptocurrency at any price.

  • Are Amazon’s lousy earnings a buying opportunity or a sign of a bear market?

    Morgan Stanley analysts point to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's comments as evidence that earnings growth may disappoint in coming quarters.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Oil Hasn’t Spiked as EU Weighs Ban on Russian Crude

    The fact that the cost of oil hasn't soared shouldn't lead to complacency. Several factors could lead to higher prices in the future.

  • Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

    Washington’s ban on Russian oil imports has left a huge hole in the market, and Brazil is looking to ramp up its output in order to help ease the squeeze

  • Activision’s Kotick Could See $520 Million on Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick stands to reap more than $500 million after Microsoft Corp. completes its purchase of the video game publishing giant.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Developer behind St. Pete Tesla project pays $13 million for site

    Truett Realty Group has purchased the site of the future Tesla Motors in St. Petersburg for $13 million. St. Petersburg Motors LLC, which is linked to Delray Beach-based Truett, purchased the property on April 26, according to a deed filed with Pinellas County. Truett recently received unanimous approval from Pinellas County to redevelop the 4.2-acre site of Kane's Furniture liquidation center at 4601 34th St. N. This will be the first Tesla sales, service and delivery center in Pinellas County.

  • TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

    Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic. TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

  • Costco and Other Wholesale Clubs Are Selling Gas So Cheap They’re Losing Money in Some States

    The steep price discounts are a bid by Walmart+, Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club to lure more customers in the door.