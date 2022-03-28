U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.72
    +20.66 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,862.57
    +1.33 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,324.19
    +154.89 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.88
    -11.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.60
    -10.30 (-9.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -32.30 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.59 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    -0.0107 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8070
    +1.7470 (+1.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,083.01
    +3,236.88 (+7.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.60
    +29.58 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Networking with CrunchMatch starts today for TechCrunch Early Stage

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

The ultimate educational experience for aspiring and newly minted founders — also known as TechCrunch Early Stage — kicks off on April 14 in San Francisco. We can’t wait to see you in person, but you don’t have to wait another minute to tap into the summit’s many opportunities.

Starting today, you can get ahead of the networking curve by accessing CrunchMatch. Our AI-powered platform helps you find and schedule meetings with the people who can move your startup dream closer to reality.

How can I get access? Buy your ticket to TC Early Stage now at the low early-bird price of $249 — regular price is $449 — to start networking with early-stage founders with CrunchMatch.

We expect more than 1,000 attendees at TC Early Stage, and while meeting folks is easy, connecting with the people who align with your goals and can help move your business forward is even better. CrunchMatch provides a quick and efficient way to find those proverbial needles in the haystack.

You’ll save time and — now that we’re back to real-life events — shoe leather, too. Who’s on your dream networking list — other founders, mentors, marketing mavens, VCs, branding brahmas, crowdfunding kings, expert entrepreneurs? CrunchMatch helps you connect and schedule the meetings that matter most. It's fast, effective and painless.

Don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap, told us about using CrunchMatch:

The CrunchMatch networking platform is such a smart, useful tool. It lets you see who’s there, find the right people and reach out for a meeting. I scheduled five or six appointments in one day. The meetings were small, intimate and very informative.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2022 takes place on April 14, and the CrunchMatch platform is officially open for business. Don’t have a ticket yet? Buy it now, and you’ll have plenty of time — weeks, in fact — to set and vet your meeting requests before you even step foot inside our Pier 27 venue.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Early Stage 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

