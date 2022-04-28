U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.59
    +32.63 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,451.31
    +149.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,564.95
    +76.01 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.54
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.83
    +1.81 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.47 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8690
    +0.0510 (+1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2437
    -0.0105 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9590
    +2.5150 (+1.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,392.55
    +310.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.57
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

NetworkNewsWire Designated Official NewsWire of Finovate for All 2022 Events; IBN Selected as the Corporate Communications Firm

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·2 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, is pleased to announce that its NetworkNewsWire brand has been designated official newswire for conferences hosted by Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, for another full year. IBN will continue to serve as the corporate communications firm for Finovate events.

Finovate events include FinovateEurope, the upcoming FinovateSpring, FinovateFall, FinovateAwards and FinovateFocus, with content delivered via in-person and virtual formats. Finovate conferences are well known for drawing audiences of senior-level executives and fintech innovators and having expert speakers and presenters who offer strategic insight into the future of the financial industry. Sessions and panels provide curated content in a highly effective format of fast-paced, short, sharp sessions.

“Our team is always excited to be part of Finovate events,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork. “As a leading financial news outlet, content distributor and provider of corporate communications solutions, we welcome every opportunity to shine a spotlight on emerging technologies in the fintech space, and the Finovate events provide a great opportunity to do that. We look forward to further leveraging our robust network of downstream partners and investor-oriented brands on behalf of Finovate.”

“We’re pleased to continue working with NetworkNewsWire and IBN for our events,” said Tyler Ferst, Senior Marketing Manager at Informa, parent company of Finovate. “The impressive reach through their extensive financial news network, direct connections with large investor audiences and impressive list of communication solutions provide valuable media exposure.”

For more information on Finovate events and conferences, visit https://finovate.com/

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its other affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on IBN’s website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • 1 Potentially Huge Catalyst Is Coming for Upstart -- and It's Not Earnings

    The future performance of one of Upstart's asset-backed securities could be important for the stock.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • Berkshire and Buffett have 5 words for sellers who want their money: ‘Take it or leave it’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As fans flock this weekend to Omaha, Neb. for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

  • Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell hard after U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday in response to a dismal first-quarter earnings call. Using smartphones to connect patients with doctors is a minor challenge that at least a dozen of Teladoc's competitors can handle. With this fear of commoditization in mind, Teladoc Health boldly acquired a chronic-care management business called Livongo Health for $18.5 billion in 2020.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • 4 Mistakes Clients Make with Roth IRAs and Their Estate

    Beneficiaries will not be able to maximize their tax savings with a Roth IRA unless it is passed down in a certain manner.

  • Boeing Expects to Lose $1.1 Billion on Air Force One Contract

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that the aerospace giant lost $660 million in the first quarter on the project building new presidential jets. Former President Donald Trump in 2018 famously renegotiated the contract for the pair of 747s, which are referred to as Air Force One when the president is on board. The new agreement established a fixed-price contract worth $3.9 billion, placing all the risks of cost overruns on Boeing. “Air Force One — I'm just going to call a very unique moment,

  • Cathie Wood-Bet Teladoc Sinks in Worst Drop Ever on Grim Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., the digital health provider that’s backed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, cratered after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulg

  • Ford Motor Slashes 580 Jobs, Mainly In Engineering: CNBC

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is slashing 580 U.S. salaried employees and agency workers as part of its ongoing Ford+ turnaround plan, CNBC reported. The job loss includes 350 salaried and 230 agency positions, mostly in engineering. The move comes as the auto major moves away from making vehicles with internal combustion engines, steering towards electrification. The company is also in the process of reorganizing its operations to separate its electric and internal combustion engine businesses into d

  • Meta earnings were ‘bad, but not the worst,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Equity Research Ygal Arounian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the earnings report from Facebook parent company Meta, the outlook for revenue growth, and the metaverse.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.