U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.50
    -54.50 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,608.00
    -386.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,012.75
    -167.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.50
    -24.50 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.30
    +3.71 (+4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.60
    +25.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.42 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.61
    +2.29 (+7.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5010
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,293.58
    -1,448.93 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.92
    +3.81 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.31
    -79.15 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

NeuBase Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBSE
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

PITTSBURGH and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today announced that new preclinical data from its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program will be featured in presentations at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference. MDA 2022 will be taking place virtually and in-person in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 13-16, 2022, and the abstracts will be available on the meeting website.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Pharmacology, Biodistribution and Tolerability of a PATrOL™-Enabled Investigational Genetic Therapy for Myotonic Dystrophy, Type 1
Type: Poster Presentation
Date: Available for viewing Sunday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 15

Title: A PATrOL™- Enabled Investigational Genetic Therapy for DM1: Mouse Pharmacokinetics, Biodistribution, and CNS Penetration after Systemic Administration
Type: Oral Presentation
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 9:30am-9:45am CST

Expanding upon initial data presented in June 2021, the presentations will include new data of a PATrOL™-enabled investigational genetic therapy for DM1. NeuBase will present molecular and functional pharmacological activity of its DM1 investigational genetic therapy in the HSALR mouse model following single and repeated subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular administration. The HSALR model carry the long repeat (LR) length of the DMPK repeat expansion and recapitulates many aspects of the clinical presentation of DM1. Additional pharmacokinetic data will be presented of NeuBase’s DM1 investigational genetic therapy in wild-type mice demonstrating distribution and pharmacologic activity throughout the body, including the brain and muscle, following systemic administration.

Patients with DM1 suffer from cognitive deficits and muscle pathology caused by a trinucleotide expansion in the DMPK gene. NeuBase’s DM1 investigational genetic therapy targets DMPK pre-mRNA with a novel peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) pharmacophore and is designed to selectively engage with the toxic RNA hairpin structure and release the splicing proteins to restore RNA splicing and downstream protein production. The PNA pharmacophore is conjugated to NeuBase’s novel delivery technology that is designed for broad distribution, including into the deep brain, with the potential for a whole body, disease-modifying solution for DM1. For more information, visit https://www.neubasetherapeutics.com/pipeline/.

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines that Drug the Genome™. The Company’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL™ that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with a novel delivery shuttle that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions, who currently have limited to no treatment options. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements include, among others, those related to the potential and prospects of our myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the timing of initiation of the Company's planned clinical trials; the risks that prior data will not be replicated in future studies; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; global health conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Source: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
(858) 344-8091
jessica@litldog.com


Recommended Stories

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Resp

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Viatris to sell off biosimilars business for $3B

    In the transaction, Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will get a 13% ownership stake in Biocon and a seat on its board for $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in equity.

  • Can Virgin Galactic Save Itself From Disaster?

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was always a binary stock for investors, given the nature of the business. For much of the last two years, the downside for Virgin Galactic seemed to be more likely than any upside. Delays called the company's operations into question, and insiders have been selling shares to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • These are the most important S&P 500 and Nasdaq levels to watch right now, says this strategist

    A tense day looms for Wall Street as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth day. Our call of the day has some key levels on stocks you should be watching.

  • Shell faces pressure over Gazprom after rival BP pulls plug on $25bn Russia assets

    ENERGY giant BP’s move to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.

  • Russia Erects Financial Defenses to Shield Against Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nat

  • BP Stock Drops on Plan to Offload 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into

    Feb. 15 marked the deadline for money managers with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In simple terms, a 13F provides a detailed snapshot of what the most successful money managers were buying and selling in the most recently ended quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter of 2021). If there's one trend that stood out in the fourth quarter, it's that billionaire money managers took a liking to popular dividend stocks.