U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    -19.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,987.00
    -152.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,646.75
    -54.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.20
    -15.30 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.67
    -0.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -12.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1403
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0490
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,492.14
    -709.41 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.58
    -16.60 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

NeuBase Therapeutics Reports Business Update and Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBSE

  • Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for the myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program development candidate continue as planned; invited to present new rodent pharmacokinetic (PK) and bioavailability data in an oral presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting; expects to submit an IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of calendar year (CY) 2022

  • Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing to support Phase 1/2 clinical trials for DM1 program successfully implemented

  • Expects to nominate a development candidate and initiate scale-up and toxicology activities for a systemically administered, allele-selective candidate for the Huntington’s Disease (HD) program in CY2022 with a goal of filing an IND application with the FDA in CY2023

  • Progressed KRAS G12D and G12V oncology programs supported with mechanistic work and in vivo pharmacology

  • Strengthened senior management team with appointment of Todd P. Branning as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

PITTSBURGH and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and other recent developments.

“We are making significant progress in advancing the IND-enabling studies for the development candidate for our myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program, and we expect to file an IND with the FDA in Q4 CY2022,” said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NeuBase. “These studies are on track for data readouts to occur throughout CY2022, with the first presentation of rodent pharmacokinetic and bioavailability data to occur at an upcoming scientific meeting. We expect these data to illustrate the differentiated potential for our candidate to be a whole-body solution to treat DM1 and the unique ability of our delivery shuttle for distribution into the brain. The ability to cross the blood brain barrier and reach the deep brain is also especially relevant for our Huntington’s disease program, where we are planning to initiate scale-up and toxicology activities this year.”

Dr. Stephan added, “In addition, I’m especially excited to have welcomed Todd to the executive team as Chief Financial Officer. The team and science are strong, and I believe we are at a pivotal moment for NeuBase as we are building a robust data package that is expected to support bringing our first candidate into the clinic for DM1, validate our genetic medicine technology platform to efficiently deliver genetic medicines with broad tissue distribution, including into the deep brain, and to precisely engage genetic mutations in a manner that is well-tolerated with the potential for sustained efficacy.”

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 and Recent Operating Highlights

  • Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) Program: NeuBase is making steady progress advancing IND-enabling studies for its development candidate in the DM1 program, which includes PK, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), and bioavailability via intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SQ) routes of administration, exploratory and IND-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology, and mechanism of action studies. In addition, GMP manufacturing of NeuBase’s development candidate to support Phase 1/2 clinical trials has been successfully implemented via contract manufacturing organizations. The Company plans to announce a robust data package through posters and presentations at scientific meetings and peer-reviewed publications throughout CY2022. NeuBase expects these data to support the submission of an IND filing to the FDA in the Q4 CY2022.

  • Huntington’s Disease (HD) Program: The HD program is currently in preclinical development. In CY2022, NeuBase expects to nominate a development candidate and initiate scale-up and toxicology activities to support an IND filing to the FDA in CY2023.

  • KRAS Oncology Program: The Company is conducting in vitro mechanistic studies and in vivo pharmacology studies for the KRAS program (KRAS G12V and G12D mutations).

  • Appointed New Chief Financial Officer: The Company appointed Todd P. Branning as CFO. Mr. Branning brings more than 25 years of experience leading corporate finance and accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations for several publicly traded pharmaceutical companies.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $47.3 million, compared with approximately $52.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • NeuBase estimates its current cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund currently planned operating and capital expenditures into the first quarter of CY2023.

  • For the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $7.7 million, or a net loss of $0.24 per share, compared with a net loss of approximately $4.1 million, or a net loss of $0.18 per share, for the same period last year.

  • For the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, total operating expenses were approximately $7.3 million, consisting of approximately $2.9 million in general and administrative expenses and $4.4 million of research and development expenses. This compares with total operating expenses of approximately $4.7 million for the same period last year, consisting of approximately $2.7 million in general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million in research and development expenses.

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines that Drug the Genome™. The Company’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL™ that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleobase technology combined with a novel delivery shuttle that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions, who currently have limited to no treatment options. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements include, among others, those related to our expectations to submit an IND filing to the FDA for our DM1 program in 4Q CY2022 and our other expectations for our DM1 program, our expectation to initiate scale-up and toxicology activities for development of a systemically administered allele-selective NT-0100 program to treat HD in CY2022 and targeting an IND filing for this program to the FDA for CY2023, the potential of our therapeutic program for HD and the potential for our PATrOL™-enabled compounds to silence activating KRAS point mutations in vivo to inhibit protein production. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the timing of initiation of the Company's planned clinical trials; the risks that prior data will not be replicated in future studies; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; global health conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
(858) 344-8091
jessica@litldog.com


Recommended Stories

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Aurora Cannabis stock gains after first beat on pot sales in more than a year

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares gained in late trading Thursday, after the Canadian pot producer beat sales expectations for the first time in more than a year.

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.