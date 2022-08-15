U.S. markets closed

NEUBERGER BERMAN CLOSED-END MUNICIPAL FUNDS ANNOUNCE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of each of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH), Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBW), and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBO) has declared monthly distributions for the dates below. The Funds seek to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Additionally, Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. seeks to provide income that is exempt from California personal income tax and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. seeks to provide income that is exempt from New York State and New York City personal income tax. Distributions of the Funds may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some stockholders. Each Fund's distribution announced today is payable on September 15, 2022, has a record date of August 31, 2022 and an ex-date of August 30, 2022.

The Funds will make the distributions described above in the following per share amounts:

NBH

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc.

$0.05025

NBW

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

$0.04480

NBO

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

$0.03933

In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $418 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC 
Investor Information
(877) 461-1899

