U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +2.74 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.59 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0083 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5930
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,334.41
    +632.54 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

NEUBERGER BERMAN CLOSED-END MUNICIPAL FUNDS ANNOUNCE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of each of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH), Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBW), and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBO) has declared monthly distributions for the dates below. The Funds seek to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Additionally, Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. seeks to provide income that is exempt from California personal income tax and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. seeks to provide income that is exempt from New York State and New York City personal income tax. Distributions of the Funds may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some stockholders. Each Fund's distribution announced today is payable on February 15, 2022, has a record date of January 31, 2022 and an ex-date of January 28, 2022.

Neuberger Berman Logo (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)
Neuberger Berman Logo (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)

The Funds will make the distributions described above in the following per share amounts:

NBH

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc.

$0.06244

NBW

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

$0.04480

NBO

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

$0.03933

In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $460 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC
Investor Information
(877) 461-1899

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-closed-end-municipal-funds-announce-monthly-distributions-301463128.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Unilever Stock Tanked 10% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods giant dropped as investors digested a failed attempt to buy its way into the healthcare niche.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Earnings: Goldman Sachs profit slips, BNY Mellon posts Q4 beat, PNC and Truist beat EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, PNC, and Truist.

  • GME, AMC slide 10% amid market sell-off, apes vow holding

    Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), the flagship 'meme-stocks' were sliding on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff.

  • Market strategist: Stocks are ‘repositioning’ due to anticipated Fed moves

    Citi Global Wealth Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Wealth Investments David Bailin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the market, the Fed winding down its accommodative policy, and inflation