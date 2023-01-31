U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.60
    +58.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,086.04
    +368.95 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,584.55
    +190.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.94
    +46.22 (+2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.13 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.80
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.0220 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0470
    -0.3110 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,959.97
    +208.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.63
    +0.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.0905 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on February 28, 2023, has a record date of February 15, 2023 and has an ex-date of February 14, 2023.

Neuberger Berman Logo (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)
Neuberger Berman Logo (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)

Under its level distribution policy, the Fund anticipates that it will make regular monthly distributions, subject to market conditions, of $0.0905 per share of common stock, unless further action is taken to determine another amount.  The Fund's ability to maintain its current distribution rate will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and stability of income received from its investments, the cost of leverage and the level of other Fund fees and expenses. There is no assurance that the Fund will always be able to pay a distribution of any particular amount or that a distribution will consist only of net investment income.

Due to an effort to maintain a stable distribution amount, the distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, net realized capital gains and return of capital. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2023 will be made after the end of the year.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:                                                                                 
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC                                                 
Investor Information
(877) 461-1899

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-high-yield-strategies-fund-announces-monthly-distribution-301735001.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker AMD Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets But Sales Outlook Light

    Advanced Micro Devices cleared Wall Street's hurdles for the fourth quarter but set a lower bar for the current period.

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Snap earnings: Stock plunges following Q4 results

    Snap (SNAP) reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Jan. 31, meeting analysts' expectations on revenue and user growth, but clocking a net loss and weak guidance for this year's Q1.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • This Discount Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now

    The bad news is Moderna's vaccine may not be able to replicate these levels in a post-pandemic environment. The good news is the vaccine still could lead to significant blockbuster revenue -- and that will support the development of Moderna's late-stage pipeline. As a result, Moderna could launch other potential blockbusters over the next few years.

  • CP reports fourth-quarter results; ready to unite a continent in 2023

    Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced its fourth-quarter results, including revenues of $2.46 billion, operating ratio ("OR") of 59.8 percent, adjusted OR1 of 59.1 percent, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.36 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.14.

  • Bernard Arnault Takes On Elon Musk With SPAC Deal to Take Lotus Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm affiliated with Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, just reached a deal to take a potential challenger to No. 2 billionaire Elon Musk onto the public markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Pfizer Loses $40 Billion of Value in Worst Month Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Pfizer Inc. suffered their biggest monthly decline since June 2020 as investors anticipated a troubled path ahead for the drugmaker’s Covid products.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Bu

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 25. The telecom giant's revenue from continuing operations rose 1% year over year to $31.3 billion, but missed analysts' expectations by $70 million.

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you were wondering what Buffett's second rule is, it's to remember the first rule. If you are willing to incorporate some above-average risk tolerance into your portfolio, read on for a look at two Buffett-backed stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive wins for risk-tolerant investors. With the company valued at more than $51 billion and trading at 25 times expected forward sales, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is the most growth-dependent stock in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by some metrics.

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) both caught Wall Street's attention recently when the companies announced big price increases. Etsy raised the fees that it charges sellers for access to its platform; Shopify said it is boosting its monthly and annual fees by over 30%. Shopify easily wins the growth matchup.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks To Buy According To Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. The global lithium market was worth $7.1 billion in 2021, and it is forecasted to be valued at $15.45 billion […]