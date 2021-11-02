U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,774.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,861.75
    -32.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.90
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.56
    +0.30 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5400
    -0.4580 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,408.54
    +1,408.09 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,545.84
    +82.33 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.00
    -38.62 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Neuberger Berman Joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and Launches ESG Advisory Council

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager today announced that the firm joined the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which has the goal of achieving net zero emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. As of November 1, 2021, the initiative included 220 signatories representing $57 trillion in assets under management.

Neuberger Berman Logo (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)
Neuberger Berman Logo (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)

The firm will initially partner with select clients that share an ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As part of this commitment, the firm's portfolio managers across the sustainable investing strategies of its public equities and public taxable fixed income funds have affirmed their intent, consistent with their stated objectives and strategies and pursuant to their own targets, to invest with the goal of attaining net zero alignment.

In conjunction with joining the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, Neuberger Berman is pleased to announce that it has formed an ESG Advisory Council to provide expert external advice on key sustainability topics, including net zero.

George Walker, Chairman and CEO, Neuberger Berman, said "We believe that joining the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative as well as the formation of the Neuberger Berman ESG Advisory Council is a natural extension of our leadership in the ESG investing landscape. Neuberger Berman already manages net zero mandates for climate-focused clients, including a £1.3bn multi-asset credit mandate from the Brunel Pension Partnership, an institution dedicated to responsible investing. We look forward to designing leading climate-related investment solutions in partnership with our clients globally."

Jonathan Bailey, Head of ESG Investing, Neuberger Berman, added, "We believe financial institutions have a key role to play in mitigating climate change and the risks it presents to businesses and the global economy. Incorporating material climate risks and opportunities into our investment process aligns with our fiduciary responsibility and long-term investment philosophy of seeking to maximize risk-adjusted returns for our clients. Furthermore, we believe we have a clear responsibility to actively engage with companies that have not yet aligned their business model with the transition to net zero in order to mitigate the risk of issuers being burdened with stranded assets."

The Neuberger Berman ESG advisory council consists of respected thought leaders across the ESG landscape including:

  • George Serafeim – Charles M. Williams Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Impact-Weighted Accounts Project at Harvard Business School

  • Ben Caldecott – Director, Oxford Sustainable Finance Program & Founding Director of the UK Centre for Greening Finance & Investment

  • Mindy Lubber – President and CEO of Ceres, a sustainability focused non-profit organization based in Boston, MA

  • Vijay Advani – Former executive chairman of Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, and current Chairman of the U.S.-India Business Council Global Board of Directors

The ESG Advisory Council's initial focus will be to review and provide feedback on Neuberger Berman's approach to pursuing portfolio alignment with a net zero emissions objective. In addition, the ESG Advisory Council will focus on enhancing the methodologies used to measure sustainable outcomes.

As a global leader in the asset management industry, Neuberger Berman is committed to staying at the forefront of ESG investing to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable future. In its most recent assessment, the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment designated Neuberger Berman as a "PRI Leader", an award achieved by only 20 of its over 2,100 PRI signatories.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at nb.com.

The Neuberger Berman ESG Advisory Council will not make investment or voting recommendations.

The year 2020 represents the first year that asset managers became eligible for PRI Leader designation, which formerly included asset owners only. The new designation was awarded to only 20 of the 2100+ investment manager PRI signatories. The Leaders' Group showcases signatories at the cutting edge of responsible investment, and highlights trends in what they are doing. PRI uses signatories' reporting responses and assessment data to identify those that are doing excellent work in responsible investment – across their organizations and with a focus on a given theme each year. The 2020 theme is climate reporting. Information about PRI Leader is sourced entirely from PRI and Neuberger Berman makes no representations, warranties or opinions based on that information.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2021 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Alexander Samuelson
Neuberger Berman
(212) 476-5392
Alexander.Samuelson@nb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-joins-net-zero-asset-managers-initiative-and-launches-esg-advisory-council-301413699.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • BP Adds to Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices, Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy. According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in […]

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • DuPont Plans Moves That Would Remake Company

    The chemicals company is nearing a deal to buy Rogers, an electronics-materials specialist with a market value of nearly $4 billion. It also plans to review alternatives for its unit specializing in materials used in the auto industry.