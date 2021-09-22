U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Neuberger Berman Names Michele Docharty To Its Board Of Directors

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce that Michele Docharty has been named to Neuberger Berman's seven-member board, effective immediately. Ms. Docharty joins as a fourth independent Director alongside Sharon Bowen, Steven A. Kandarian and Richard B. Worley.

Ms. Docharty most recently served as Americas Head of Execution Services and Global Co-Head of Synthetic Product Distribution at Goldman Sachs, where she spent more than 30 years, including the last 10 as a partner. During her tenure, Ms. Docharty served as Founder and Chair of the Data Services Operating Group where she oversaw the transition to externalize data for investing clients. She was a member of the Global Markets Operating Committee and served as Chair of the Equities Best Execution Sub-committee. She previously managed the Latin American Equity business and the New Product marketing team.

"Michele is a highly respected and seasoned leader," said George Walker, Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO. "Given Michele's professional background and expertise, she will bring important new perspectives to the board to complement the other external Directors who have led investment organizations as CIOs/CEOs and regulatory bodies. Her comprehensive understanding of the use of data in financial services will add value on a litany of fronts, including client service and engagement, data governance, and equity business strategy, among others."

Ms. Docharty will be a key driver of Neuberger Berman's continuing commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity. She has served on Goldman Sachs' Americas Inclusion and Diversity Committee, and the Hispanic/Latinx Network. She was additionally named to the Association of Latino Professionals for America's "50 Most Powerful Latinas" list in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and to Latino Leaders Magazine's top 100 most influential Latinas in 2020.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $433 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

All information is as June 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2021 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:
Alexander Samuelson
Neuberger Berman
(212) 476-5392
Alexander.Samuelson@NB.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-names-michele-docharty-to-its-board-of-directors-301383117.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

