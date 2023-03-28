U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,972.53
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,490.09
    +58.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,702.90
    -65.94 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.34
    -5.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.89
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    +11.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    +0.0320 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9980
    -0.5570 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,923.34
    -842.15 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.98
    +346.30 (+142.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.35
    -3.42 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Neubility plans to roll out 400 lidar-free delivery and security robots by year-end

Kate Park
·4 min read

Last-mile robotics startup Neubility -- which makes autonomous delivery robots that work without lidar -- says that it plans bump its fleet up to 400  by the end of this year, up from the 50 it currently has in circulation. The goal is part of an ambitious plan that the Seoul-based startup has laid out to boost its business after pivoting no less than five times since it was founded six years ago, but also most recently closing out a Series A of $26 million. The plans also include launching a new security robot alongside its models dedicated to delivery.

Fittingly for a startup now focused on mobility, Neubility has come a long way from its original product, a haptic glove device for video games. CEO of Neubility Sangmin Lee told TechCrunch that it's been focused on developing hardware and software for its latest effort, delivery robots, since late 2019.  

Neubility operates in a crowded industry that includes peers like Starship Technologies, Coco, Cartken and Kiwibot in the self-driving delivery robot space and Knightscope, which develops security robots. Lee told me that the startup's differentiator is building its in-house developed products, which lead to cost-effective and low maintenance, from robot hardware and software platforms to core technologies such as visual simultaneous localization and mapping (V-SLAM) and sensor fusion. 

"Many [autonomous robots companies] don't develop their own hardware, but the essence of self-driving is having proprietary over the hardware," Lee said. 

And instead of using pricey lidar, Neubie uses V-SLAM, which allows autonomous mobile robots to perceive their surrounding environment and get visual data from the physical world; then, it builds a 3D map generated by the robots and localizes the robots in that map.

Neubility revealed the second version of its autonomous delivery robot, known as Neubie 1.5R, earlier this year at CES 2023. It claims it has the manufacturing scale to produce more than 100 delivery robots of Newbie 1.5R per month. Alongside the robot, it also offers an API Kit for robot monitoring and control solutions called 'Neubie-GO,' which it sells on a "RaaS" (Robotics as a Service) model.

Neubility is also extending its robot products beyond autonomous last-mile delivery, with a move into security.  Earlier this month, Neubility said it would co-develop AI-powered "cop robots" with Korean telco SK Telecom and SK Shieldus, a platform that offers central monitoring, cybersecurity consulting, and dispatch services. Neubility plans to incorporate SK Telecom's AI-powered camera and SK Shieldus's security technology into its hardware, and the plan is to launch them later this year. 

The outfit also recently raised another 2.6 million (3 billion KRW), its second close of Series A, from Samsung Venture Investment. The extension brings the startup's total funding, and the Series A, to about $26.1 million (30 billion won) and values Neubility at approximately $76.9 million (100 billion won), according to sources familiar with the situation. The company declined to comment on the valuation. 

The new funding will allow Neubility to commercialize additional robots, advance its RaaS platform and hire more staff in its R&D team. The firm has a headcount of around 100 people, including 70% focused just on R&D. 

Neubility already has partnered with a string of large companies, some of them strategic investors in the startup. They include South Korea's two largest telecoms carriers, SK Telecom and KT; Samsung Welstory, Samsung's food distribution unit; and 42dot, the autonomous driving technology arm of Hyundai Motor. 

Other backers include IMM Investment, Korean retail companies Shinsegae and Lotte, Kakao Investment and KB Investment. 

It also works with 7-Eleven, where it has been helping the convenience store chain launch a food delivery service slated to go live in June. Users can order food and small items via apps from Neubility or 7-Eleven. The Neubie will help deliver the ordered items in some limited towns in a couple of cities, such as Seoul and Incheon in South Korea. Most of its customers are in B2B. It hopes that its deal with 7-Eleven will give it a shot at signing more B2C and retail customers in future. 

Neubility launched a handful of pilot projects to test its autonomous delivery robots in golf courses and camping sites in the last 12 months. (The startup now operates approximately 50 robots in five golf courses and camping sites to deliver food, drinks and small items.) 

Neubility
Neubility

Image Credits: Neubility

Those building robots believe that the growth of e-commerce market will also propel demand for their technology. Delivery robots will be a $1.8 billion market by 2028, up from a mere $0.4 billion in 2021, per a recent report.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Splits Into Six, Plans New IPOs in Historic Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to split its $220 billion empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings, the biggest overhaul of China’s online commerce leader since its inception more than two decades ago.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit

  • New sports wagering code bans college betting partnerships

    The U.S. gambling industry is adopting a new responsible marketing code that will ban sports books from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering, bar payments to college and amateur athletes for using their name, image or likeness, and end the use of the terms “free” or “risk-free” to describe promotional bets. The American Gaming Association told The Associated Press on Tuesday the changes are necessary to keep up with developments in the fast-growing legal sports betting industry, which currently operates in 33 states plus Washington, D.C. The group is the national trade association for the commercial gambling industry.

  • Venti raises $29M to designed autonomous vehicles for industrial and logistics hubs

    In the latest, a startup called Venti Technologies is announcing that it has raised $28.8 million, a Series A that it plans to use to continue building out its software, partner with third parties for hardware (that is, vehicles), and to secure more deals. Its target customer comes from the wide range of supply chain businesses that operate across warehouses, ports and other shipping and logistics environments where vehicles -- currently driven by humans -- are central to operations. Venti's bet is that even with the high prices associated with self-driving vehicles, industrial customers -- a market that generates billions in revenues annually -- will pay up, because longer term, it will pay off for them.

  • Google Asks Judge to Dismiss DOJ’s Digital Ad Antitrust Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked a US judge to dismiss the government’s case against its dominance in the digital advertising market. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe move shows how hard Google plans to fight again

  • Column: Ironic justice: Laws passed to gut Obamacare are now being used to protect abortion rights

    Seeking to neuter Obamacare, right-wing state legislatures passed laws protecting the right to choose healthcare. Now they're being used to guarantee the right to abortion.

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Touts Artificial Intelligence?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So, is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • US Spy Agency Cyber Chief Warns TikTok Is China’s ‘Trojan Horse’

    (Bloomberg) -- Rob Joyce, the head of the US National Security Agency’s cybersecurity arm, said popular video-sharing app TikTok is China’s “Trojan horse” and poses a long-term, strategic cybersecurity concern. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fi

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT

    A new study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Oxbotica, Google Cloud partner to scale up autonomous software

    Oxbotica and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Tuesday they are partnering up to speed up the deployment of the British self-driving software startup's autonomous software platform to customers around the world. Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers in last-mile logistics, agriculture, light industry, and public transport, the companies said. The companies said Oxbotica will use Google Cloud products to develop and test its self-driving technology, including generating digital twins to validate its platform.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Fac

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance

    Teams, Microsoft's Slack rival, has always had a bit of a reputation for being slow and resource-hungry. Given that it always felt like Microsoft hurried the service's launch to respond to the success of Slack, that's maybe no surprise. Microsoft calls this a "reimagining of Teams from the ground up" and promises that the new application will feature twice the performance, all while only using half as much memory as before.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink vs. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos' Synchron: Billionaires Race to Unlock Your Brain

    The human brain, often referred to as the most advanced computer in existence, is responsible for regulating our bodies, storing vast amounts of information, and processing it almost instantly. As such an essential part of our existence, damage to the brain can lead to life-altering consequences. In an effort to comprehend the complexities of the brain and to replicate its capabilities, some of the wealthiest individuals are investing billions of dollars to advance modern technology. One such ex