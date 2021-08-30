U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,425.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,438.00
    +11.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.30
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7610
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,984.16
    -344.68 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.25
    +35.35 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,776.34
    +135.20 (+0.49%)
     

NeuExcell Therapeutics Raises $10+ Million Series Pre-A Round To Continue Its Company Growth

·2 min read

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics (www.neuexcell.com), a gene therapy company focusing on neurodegenerative diseases, has announced a $10+ million Series Pre-A financing round. The round was led by Co-Win Ventures, joined by other institutional investors YuanBio, Oriza Seed, Tsingyuan and InnoAngel.

NEUEXCELL THERAPEUTICS
NEUEXCELL THERAPEUTICS

"We are honored to have this highly reputable group of investors join us," stated Peter Tombros, Board Chair at NeuExcell Therapeutics. "The investors' experience and support will enable the Company to leverage our proprietary neuroregenerative gene therapy platform across multiple neurodegenerative indications. The strength of this financing validates the Company's strategy and further validates our science within the biotech industry."

"We are so excited about the prospects of accelerating our innovative technology to bring effective therapies to millions of patients around the world," said Professor Gong Chen, the company's co-founder and chief scientific advisor. "There is a desperate need for breakthrough therapies like ours."

"We view this as a great opportunity to invest in experienced leadership," stated Dr. Xin Huang, managing partner at Co-Win Ventures. "NeuExcell's proprietary technology has the potential to serve as a platform to treat many neurodegenerative diseases, offering hope to groundbreaking new therapies to patients without adequate options today."

With the closure of this successful Pre-A round, the Company welcomes Dr. Xin Huang and Jonathan Sun to the Board of Directors.

About NeuExcell Therapeutics

NeuExcell is a privately held early-stage gene technology company, with its headquarters in Pennsylvania, USA and Shanghai, China. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and CNS injuries. Based upon the scientific work of Prof. Gong Chen, the Company has developed a potentially disruptive neural repair technology through astrocyte-to-neuron conversion in vivo by introducing neural transcription factor(s) through adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy. NeuExcell's pipeline covers major neurodegenerative diseases such as Stroke, Huntington's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Glioma.

About Co-Win Ventures
Founded in 2009, Co-Win Ventures is a dedicated early-stage investor in Healthcare and TMT, who values equality, transparency, sharing and innovation. Co-Win's business network covers China and USA. With a total AUM of about 1 billion USD, Co-Win aims to become the trusted partner for exceptional entrepreneurs to build breakthrough technologies and companies. Co-Win Ventures has backed over 140 portfolio companies including Cytek, Connect, Thrive (acquired by a Nasdaq listed company, EXAS), Taimei Technology, Genecast, Sinovation and Aucta, outstanding leaders in their respective sub-sectors.

SOURCE NeuExcell Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Stocks Up, Futures Steady on Dovish Powell Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Monday and Treasuries held an advance, bolstered by Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Japan led gains and Chinese technology stocks advanced on bargain hunting in the beaten-down sector. U.S. futures were steady after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    The company's future might be even brighter than its recent past. With many contracts already in place and BioNTech estimating capacity of 3 billion doses this year and up to 4 billion next year, analysts are expecting much of the same for 2022. Pfizer and Moderna have both already raised prices in more-recent supply deals.

  • Zoom Dead Money So Far in 2021

    Competitors are offering alternatives to the popular platform at the same time that lockdowns have drawn huge political opposition.

  • ‘We can’t afford to leave’: Some unable to flee ahead of Hurricane Ida

    Robert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.