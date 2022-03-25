U.S. markets closed

NeuraLace Medical Announces Appointment of Keith Warner as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Highly Accomplished Visionary with Proven Track Record of Healthcare Industry Leadership Highlighted by Game Changing Technologies and Investor Success

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuraLace Medical, Inc., an emerging medical device company focused on neuropathic pain and the developer of Axon Therapy, announced today that it has brought seasoned MedTech executive, Keith Warner, to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer. Keith will also be joining as a new member of the Board of Directors. Keith succeeds Sean Edwards, who served as Interim CEO as well as Executive Chairman.

NeuraLace Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neuralace Medical, Inc.)
NeuraLace Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neuralace Medical, Inc.)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Keith to the NeuraLace Medical team. His deep understanding of the medical device space as well as his commercial and investor experience funding and launching novel technologies into clinical environments will be extremely helpful as we execute on our strategic plan," said Edwards.

"With his exceptional track record of combining investor financing, program innovation, and device commercialization while maximizing health-economic impact, we believe Keith Warner is the ideal CEO to lead NeuraLace Medical into its next chapter of growth and success," said NeuraLace Founder and President, Shiv Shukla.

Keith is a seasoned executive in the diagnostic and life science industry with over three decades of experience building high value companies. Before joining NeuraLace Medical, Keith served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Attune Medical. Under his time serving as CEO, monthly sales increased over 10-fold while raising over $15M in new capital and pivoting the company focus into cardiology.

Prior to Attune Medical, Warner was a consultant to life science investment firms, assessing new technologies and helping early-stage companies reach successful M&A transactions. Keith has served in leadership roles at companies such as Biodesix, Novartis/Chiron, and WaferGen Biosystems. He has also held numerous positions in marketing, sales, manufacturing, and management at Abbott Diagnostics. Keith received his undergraduate degree in microbiology from Kansas State University and his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

"Many thanks to Sean Edwards for leading the team and company effort up until this point. I am thrilled to join a company that is so uniquely well-positioned in the pain space to provide solutions that not only prove to be breakthroughs in technology, but also enable clinicians to take better care of patients while driving better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. I look forward to expanding opportunities for NeuraLace clients while affecting real change in healthcare and enhancing value for our investors," said Warner.

About NeuraLace Medical Inc.

Privately held NeuraLace Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is committed to leading the charge in non-invasive chronic pain management and sustainable relief. Our mission to end chronic pain inspired us to develop Axon Therapy, with the goal of being the first non-invasive, non-addictive way to effectively treat chronic neuropathic pain. Axon Therapy is a new non-drug pain management treatment that is FDA-cleared (via 510(k) approval in 2021) to treat chronic nerve pain — such as the recurring pain experienced after a limb loss, motor vehicle accident, severe fall, sports injury, localized burn or certain invasive surgical procedures. It utilizes first-of-its-kind magnetic pulse technology to activate the pain management fibers in your body, "turning on" your body's natural pain reduction chemistry.

Inquiries:

Email: hello@neuralacemedical.com
Phone: 858-232-0779

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of NeuraLace Medical's management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. It is important to note that NeuraLace Medical's performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "opportunities" and "positioned" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding NeuraLace Medical's future growth or success. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the loss or recruitment and retention of key personnel or the failure to successfully develop and execute succession planning to assure transitions of key associates and their knowledge, relationships and expertise. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting NeuraLace Medical's business is contained in NeuraLace Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, NeuraLace Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuralace-medical-announces-appointment-of-keith-warner-as-chief-executive-officer-301511054.html

SOURCE Neuralace Medical, Inc.

