U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,839.25
    +10.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,175.00
    +105.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,832.75
    +12.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.40
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    +0.0220 (+0.59%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    +0.75 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7420
    +0.3500 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,759.27
    -40.31 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.93
    -3.23 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.92
    +24.47 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Neuralace Medical Announces Upcoming Abstract Presentation at the 26th Annual North American Neuromodulation Society meeting (NANS) showcasing its FDA-cleared, Non-Invasive Axon Therapy® for Chronic Pain

·2 min read

Dr. Marshall Bedder from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta, Georgia VA Pain Medicine Service will be presenting his observational study, 'Transcutaneous Magnetic Stimulation for Chronic Neuropathic Pain', highlighting the impact of Axon Therapy on a diverse group of chronic pain patients 

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralace Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on innovative solutions for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, is announcing the upcoming presentation by the VA Augusta of its pilot study focused on assessing the impact of Axon Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (mPNS).

NeuraLace Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neuralace Medical, Inc.)
NeuraLace Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neuralace Medical, Inc.)

Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (mPNS) is the proprietary mechanism of action behind Neuralace Medical's FDA-cleared Axon Therapy device. The Axon device is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive, magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation device available to patients who could benefit from peripheral neurostimulation, but for whom implantable solutions are not appropriate.

The presentation will occur at the 26th Annual North American Neuromodulation Society meeting (January 12-15, 2023) on Saturday January 14th at 11:10 AM PST, Location TBD.

"We are thankful that NANS has extended the invitation to Dr. Bedder and the VA Augusta to present the findings of their pilot study to leaders in the practice of pain medicine," said Keith Warner, CEO of Neuralace Medical. Keith continued, "we are thrilled to have the results of this initial pilot study made available, and look forward to additional studies being published in 2023."

About Neuralace Medical

Neuralace Medical is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain with its proprietary magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation (mPNS™) technology. Supported by mPNS, the company's FDA 510k cleared Axon Therapy® treatment device is a transcutaneous magnetic stimulation device providing non-invasive, rapid, effective treatment for chronic neuropathic pain. Foundational to Axon Therapy is the belief that clinically effective, non-invasive and easy to administer therapies with no side effects should be used alongside prescription drugs as needed, and ahead of all other traditionally recommended invasive or minimally invasive therapies. With its unique patent protected product portfolio, Neuralace Medical is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the chronic neuropathic pain market. For more information, please visit www.neuralacemedical.com.

Contact: Mike Houlihan at mike@neuralacemedical.com
(760-845-6493)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuralace-medical-announces-upcoming-abstract-presentation-at-the-26th-annual-north-american-neuromodulation-society-meeting-nans-showcasing-its-fda-cleared-non-invasive-axon-therapy-for-chronic-pain-301715237.html

SOURCE Neuralace Medical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Novocure Skyrockets 69% After Pulling Off A Once-In-Six-Years Feat

    Adding Novocure's medical device to standard drugs improved survival for late-stage lung cancer patients, leading NVCR stock to soar Thursday.

  • CRISPR, Genetics And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • Pfizer could sell some assets, convert others into new companies amid broader refocus

    Drug maker Pfizer Inc. could part with or otherwise distance itself from some of its research programs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

    If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of these drugmakers will report study results that are awfully important to their futures.

  • Why Vera Stock Crashed 60% On Its 'Positive' Kidney Drug Update — And Chinook Popped

    A kidney disease treatment from Vera lagged rivals from Chinook and Otsuka, analysts said Wednesday as the biotech stock plummeted.

  • Why Shares of Zai Lab Soared This Week

    Shares of Chinese biotech company Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) were up more than 59.2% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $61.29. Zai Lab focuses on therapies to treat cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are skyrocketing 49.8% higher as of 10:12 a.m. ET on Thursday. The huge jump came after the company announced the results from a late-stage clinical study evaluating its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in treating stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Novocure reported that TTFields in combination with standard therapies met the primary endpoint of the phase 3 study by achieving statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to standard therapies alone.

  • Plus Therapeutics: Targeting Brain Cancer with Rifle-Shot Precision

    Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) specializes in targeted radiation treatments Rather than traditional radiation beams, Plus uses needle-sized applicators into brain fluid Focused on brain cancer which is difficult to […]

  • China-Developed mRNA Covid Vaccine Starts Test Production

    Chinese drugmaker CanSino Biologics started trial production of a vaccine using mRNA Technology to target new variants of Covid-19 that are behind the country’s current outbreak.

  • Gilead's (GILD) Application for Trodelvy Gets EMA Validation

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) gets EMA validation for its application for breast cancer drug Trodelvy in the European Union.

  • This Good News on Cancer Sent 2 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring

    After having been slightly higher earlier in the morning, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) opened lower by about 1%. The overall gloom for the Nasdaq wasn't enough to stifle excitement from the biotechnology sector. Indeed, good news in the fight against cancer helped send shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) sharply higher on Thursday morning, and shareholders are pleased with the chances of a key candidate treatment making a difference in the lives of cancer patients.

  • BioNTech signs deal with UK for personalised cancer therapies

    The multi-year collaboration is focused on cancer immunotherapies based on mRNA or other drug classes, infectious disease vaccines, and investments into expanding the company's footprint in the UK, BioNTech said in a statement on Thursday. Under the agreement, the parties plan to utilise UK's clinical trial network, genomics and health data assets, aiming to enrol the first cancer patient in the second half of 2023, the company said.

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Martina Navratilova's HPV Turned into Cancer. How Does This Happen?

    Martina Navratilova has throat caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). What is HPV? Why do some people develop cancer from HPV but others do not?

  • Moderna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX

    The news comes a month after an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna based on mRNA technology was shown to work against a type of skin cancer. The deal offers CytomX access to Moderna's mRNA technology, which has been used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, while Moderna would get access to CytomX's Probody platform, used in the development of cancer therapies targeting diseased tissues. Moderna said it will also pay tiered royalties to CytomX on global sales of any products which enter the market under the deal.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tried to bounce back on Wednesday morning, seeking to recover losses from the first trading day of 2023. As of shortly after the opening bell, the Nasdaq had moved up by more than half a percent. Individual stocks within the Nasdaq have seen huge swings, and even the largest companies haven't been immune from big ups and downs.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Sa

  • FDA rejects petitions on abortion pills from left- and right-leaning groups

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week denied two citizen petitions from groups related to accessing mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion. The petitions came from a conservative group seeking to restrict the use of the drug, and also from a medical group seeking to expand its use for a new indication. In…