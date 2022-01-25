Neuralink: Ready for chips in your brains? Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Do you remember the TV series Black Mirror? It appeared on Netflix and it was basically this sort of Twilight Zone-type TV show but it was focused a lot on technology. I believe the name Black Mirror is named after the fact that when you look at your smartphone with it off, it kind of looks like a mirror staring back at you. It made me think of this story that we have on tech.usatoday.com. Elon Musk's Neuralink has been [inaudible 00:00:31] recruiting for a clinical trial director, bringing it a step closer to developing technology that could connect the human mind directly to devices. Basically what Neuralink is, it's been described a brain computer interface. And it allows people to send and receive information between their brain and a computer wirelessly.

One of the big benefits of this technology, according to the company, is, for example, a paralyzed person who has a Neuralink chip implanted could control a mouse and keyboard without ever removing their limbs. There was recently a video that Neuralink shared a while back, where they had been testing out this interface and it showed a monkey that was playing the classic arcade game Pong, but they were moving the actual device for hitting the ball with their mind, they weren't using anything else. So obviously, there are lots of benefits to this, and Musk has touted a lot of the benefits of this technology. Of course, there are a lot of others that have expressed concerns about the darker side of this tech, hence the Black Mirror references that seemed to pop up on Twitter once these details were announced.

So according to this listing, it says, "As the clinical trial director, you'll closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink's first clinical trial participants." This kind of stuff is always really fascinating. And the idea of say helping someone with a disability be able to continue their daily life and to do things. They mention someone who's paralyzed and they're able to operate a computer without using their limbs. That sounds like a really incredible way to leverage technology. But again, there's always that weird, darker end into it of, what does this lead to down the road? And I feel like that's always something that pops up when it comes to technology.

Whereas we think so much about the positives side to tech that we kind of forget what could be the consequences or negative impacts of having tech like this. But it is very interesting, it sounds like a really cool idea, and I just would love to know more about it and see where this technology goes. You can read more about Neuralink, all our coverage on is computer interface that Elon Musk is working on on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter, @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow, with another quick hit from the world of tech.

