Elon Musk’s Neuralink delays show-and-tell event to November 30th
Neuralink has delayed its upcoming “show & tell” event by a month. On Sunday morning, Elon Musk that the showcase would take place on November 30th, instead of as was originally announced back in August. Musk did not provide a reason for the delay.
Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2022
The last time Neuralink held an event, it showed a monkey . Since then, the company has seen most of its co-founders , and rumors circulate that Musk has been contemplating . Moreover, the fact that Neuralink has yet to secure regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin human trials suggests the company finds itself at an inflection point. Whatever it has to show next month may therefore be critical to its future, so it’s not surprising the company thinks it needs more time to prepare.