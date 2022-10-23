Elon Musk’s Neuralink delays show-and-tell event to November 30th

Neuralink has delayed its upcoming “show & tell” event by a month. On Sunday morning, Elon Musk tweeted that the showcase would take place on November 30th, instead of October 31st as was originally announced back in August. Musk did not provide a reason for the delay.

