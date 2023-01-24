U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,030.75
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,685.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,908.25
    -25.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.00
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2393
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0130
    -0.5840 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,078.07
    +337.56 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.30
    +5.73 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.31
    -28.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Neuraxpharm completes its presence in Benelux by opening an affiliate in Brussels to cover Belgium and Luxembourg

·2 min read

Belgium team to expand under Country Manager, Dr Pierre-Hervé Brun, providing CNS treatments to patients

BRUSSELS and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the establishment of Neuraxpharm Belgium to cover Belgium and Luxembourg, completing its presence in Benelux as it continues its expansion pathway in Europe.

Neuraxpharm's expansion into Belgium adds an additional country to the growing list of more than 20 countries where Neuraxpharm is widely recognized and established. Neuraxpharm Belgium will be based in Brussels and will distribute and market prescription brand Buccolam® (midazolam), which is indicated for the emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epileptic seizures, and Célocurine® (suxamethonium chloride) available in hospitals, an adjuvant of general anesthesia, both of which are already available on the Belgian market.

Neuraxpharm Belgium will develop its existing portfolio and plans to launch specialty products from the two branded product portfolios it acquired from Sanofi in July 2022. All products will be available for neurologists and psychiatrists, both in retail market, in hospitals and in pharmacies, for patients in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Dr. Pierre-Hervé Brun will be Country Manager for Neuraxpharm Belgium, alongside his current role as Country Manager for Neuraxpharm France. With 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Brun brings extensive experience in business development, market access & commercial operations management. His experience will be invaluable as Neuraxpharm accelerates its goal to become a global leader in the CNS field in Europe. Neuraxpharm plans to expand its Belgium team to support the significant opportunities in the Belgian market.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, said: "We are delighted by this strong and positive start to 2023 as we continue our expansion across Europe and increase our geographical presence. This is an exciting opportunity as we enter a new market to provide high quality medical solutions to Belgian patients."

Dr. Pierre-Hervé Brun, Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Belgium, added: "We are enthusiastic about this expansion as we further solidify Neuraxpharm as a key player in providing CNS treatment to patients and enhancing the wellbeing of those suffering from these disorders."

About the Group Neuraxpharm

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in over 20 countries and over 1000 employees. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis, beyond-the-pill solutions (digital health and medical devices) and orphan drugs and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 60 countries, Neuraxpharm distributes its products through an extensive sales force across Europe. The Company has a research hub and produces many of its pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients at its two production sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

For more information, please visit www.neuraxpharm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuraxpharm-completes-its-presence-in-benelux-by-opening-an-affiliate-in-brussels-to-cover-belgium-and-luxembourg-301728349.html

SOURCE Neuraxpharm

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Chinese EV stocks jump on boosts from China’s reopening

    Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

  • Wayfair stock continues to soar amid upgrades, raised price target

    Shares of Wayfair soared after a JP Morgan analyst double-upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its price target by 80%.

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?

    With a slowdown in online spending, and inflation raising its transportation and fulfillment costs, Amazon is dealing with some painful headwinds in the short-term

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Rallied Today

    The beaten-down chip industry received several bullish calls, and the chip industry depends on TSMC.

  • Why Lucid, Rivian, and Nio Soared Monday

    Nio's American depositary shares also remained up by 8.6%. Much of the negative sentiment over the last week came after sector leader Tesla expanded the vehicle price cuts it previously implemented in China to Europe and the U.S. markets. Many investors felt that Tesla's price cuts could hinder the efforts by Rivian, Lucid, and Nio to continue to ramp production and sales -- or at the very least, extend the runways to reach profitability, as these companies have to compete with lower selling prices.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 250 Points; What To Do Now; 10 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 253 points Monday. These are 10 best stocks to buy and watch.

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today

    Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. As interest rates rose quickly last year, investors became hyper-focused on company profitability. Today, the Columbus Inno, a business journal in Ohio, confirmed that Upstart had laid off about 70 employees at its Columbus office late last year.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.