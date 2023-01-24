Neuraxpharm completes its presence in Benelux by opening an affiliate in Brussels to cover Belgium and Luxembourg

Belgium team to expand under Country Manager, Dr Pierre-Hervé Brun, providing CNS treatments to patients

BRUSSELS and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the establishment of Neuraxpharm Belgium to cover Belgium and Luxembourg, completing its presence in Benelux as it continues its expansion pathway in Europe.

Neuraxpharm's expansion into Belgium adds an additional country to the growing list of more than 20 countries where Neuraxpharm is widely recognized and established. Neuraxpharm Belgium will be based in Brussels and will distribute and market prescription brand Buccolam® (midazolam), which is indicated for the emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epileptic seizures, and Célocurine® (suxamethonium chloride) available in hospitals, an adjuvant of general anesthesia, both of which are already available on the Belgian market.

Neuraxpharm Belgium will develop its existing portfolio and plans to launch specialty products from the two branded product portfolios it acquired from Sanofi in July 2022. All products will be available for neurologists and psychiatrists, both in retail market, in hospitals and in pharmacies, for patients in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Dr. Pierre-Hervé Brun will be Country Manager for Neuraxpharm Belgium, alongside his current role as Country Manager for Neuraxpharm France. With 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Brun brings extensive experience in business development, market access & commercial operations management. His experience will be invaluable as Neuraxpharm accelerates its goal to become a global leader in the CNS field in Europe. Neuraxpharm plans to expand its Belgium team to support the significant opportunities in the Belgian market.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, said: "We are delighted by this strong and positive start to 2023 as we continue our expansion across Europe and increase our geographical presence. This is an exciting opportunity as we enter a new market to provide high quality medical solutions to Belgian patients."

Dr. Pierre-Hervé Brun, Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Belgium, added: "We are enthusiastic about this expansion as we further solidify Neuraxpharm as a key player in providing CNS treatment to patients and enhancing the wellbeing of those suffering from these disorders."

About the Group Neuraxpharm

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in over 20 countries and over 1000 employees. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis, beyond-the-pill solutions (digital health and medical devices) and orphan drugs and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 60 countries, Neuraxpharm distributes its products through an extensive sales force across Europe. The Company has a research hub and produces many of its pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients at its two production sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

For more information, please visit www.neuraxpharm.com

