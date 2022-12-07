U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Neuraxpharm expands into the Netherlands

·3 min read

The CNS specialist continues its strong expansion course in Europe and increases its presence from two to 20 countries in just six years

NAARDEN, Netherlands and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the establishment of Neuraxpharm Netherlands. The expansion into the Dutch market allows Neuraxpharm to continue on its pathway to become the number one CNS specialist in Europe.

Neuraxpharm Netherlands will provide differentiated and specialty generics in the Netherlands, a strategically important CNS pharmaceutical market in Europe. To date, Neuraxpharm Netherlands has launched two products: Dimethyl Fumarate to treat multiple sclerosis and Lacosamide, a product for the treatment of epileptic seizures. In addition, the company plans to launch Rivastagmin for treating dementia, which will become Neuraxpharm's third product in the Netherlands.

The subsidiary will be run by Philipp Pohoralek as Country Manager for Neuraxpharm Netherlands, alongside his current role as Country Manager for Neuraxpharm Germany. As an experienced executive, Philipp will strive to strengthen the company's growth strategy in the Netherlands in line with his achievements in the important German market, which is the third largest CNS-market globally. Neuraxpharm Netherlands will conduct its operations from Naarden.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: "By entering the Dutch market Neuraxpharm continues its strong growth momentum. We aim to become a leader in the Dutch CNS field, offering high value-added solutions to our stakeholders and patients. Our aim for 2023 is to further strengthen our portfolio pipeline in the Netherlands and to expand our dedicated team."

Philipp Pohoralek, Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Netherlands, added: "We will leverage our CNS expertise to provide CNS patients, physicians, pharmacists and hospitals throughout the Netherlands with access to suitable products from our extensive portfolio thereby catering to the needs of patients in the region. We will furthermore provide a tailor-made entry out of more than 120 CNS molecules."

Neuraxpharm is a European key player in the CNS market with a presence in more than 60 countries. With over 35 years of experience in the CNS field, the company has acquired a unique expertise in this market developing and commercializing established brands, value-added medicines, generics, Consumer Health products, medical cannabis, digital health solutions and orphan drugs. Neuraxpharm distributes its products through an extensive sales force in Europe. The company has a research hub and produces many of its products at its two production sites in Europe. In 2022, Neuraxpharm reached over 1000 employees.

The recent market entry into the Netherlands follows a strong track-record. In the past few months Neuraxpharm has reached several milestones including entering the Greek CNS market and the steady expansion of its product offering through acquisitions, including two established product portfolios of branded business from Sanofi and prescription brand, Buccolam® (midazolam), in 2020, which is indicated for the emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epileptic seizures. In addition, Neuraxpharm has leveraged new business opportunities by entering the digital health and orphan drug markets through new licensing agreements with mjn-SERAS and Minoryx. Finally, the company has reinforced its position as a key player in the European medical cannabis market by creating a business unit dedicated to medical cannabis and expanding its collaboration with Panaxia, a global manufacturer of advanced medical cannabis products, into Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

About the Group Neuraxpharm

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 20 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis, beyond-the-pill solutions (digital health and medical devices) and orphan drugs and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 60 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

For more information, please visit www.neuraxpharm.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuraxpharm-expands-into-the-netherlands-301696046.html

SOURCE Neuraxpharm

