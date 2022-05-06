U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

neurocare group AG announces Publication in Biological Psychiatry CNNI Revealing the First Clinically Actionable EEG Biomarker in ADHD

neurocare group AG
·3 min read
Image
Image

MUNICH, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, announced the publication of one of the largest EEG (electroencephalogram, a test that measures the brain's electrical signals/activity) biomarker studies to date in the journal Biological Psychiatry CNNI. The paper, "Brainmarker-I differentially predicts remission to various attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatments: a blinded discovery, transfer and validation study", validates Brainmarker-I as the first clinically actionable EEG biomarker.

In this study, the authors, including neurocare's Rosalinde van Ruth as well as its scientific advisor Martijn Arns, investigated a specific biomarker, Brainmarker-I, to aid in finding the best possible treatment for patients suffering from attention-deficit/hyperactivity-disorder (ADHD). The study focused on treatment stratification to two common interventions for ADHD, Ritalin and Neurofeedback. Brainmarker-I reliably showed to which of the treatments the patient is preferentially responsive and thus, a 29-36% higher symptom remission could be achieved.

"The study once again validates the importance of our integrated approach of providing personalized therapy to achieve the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients suffering from mental health disorders such as ADHD," says Tom Mechtersheimer, Founder & CEO of neurocare. "We are thrilled to commercialize Brainmarker-I as part of our unique Digital Therapy Platform empowering clinicians to deliver best practice by integrating technology, software and services. The findings of the study support our recognition that each patient's treatment needs are different. The rigor and robustness of this study aligns with our highly scientific approach to deliver best clinical results with superior efficacy and outcomes."

Brainmarker-I was developed in a large heterogeneous clinical sample (TD-BRAIN+: N=4249). The researchers first tested its ability to stratify between Ritalin and Neurofeedback on two other large datasets (Ritalin treatment (N=336) and Brainclinics/neurocare Neurofeedback treatment data (N=136)). Next, the researchers performed blinded, out-of-sample validations in two independent data sets, in which the results were successfully replicated and implicated a 29-36% improvement in remission. Additionally, the link between Brainmarker-I and remission to the medications Guanfacine and Atomoxetine was investigated.

Helena Voetterl, lead author and researcher at Research Institute Brainclinics comments: "This study highlights the benefits and need for more international collaboration and data sharing, showing that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The collaboration across institutions not only enabled access to a broad range of data from individuals with diverse symptom profiles but also allowed us to capitalize on preexisting expertise."

Researchers from the following institutions collaborated on this study: neurocare group AG; the non-profit Brainclinics Foundation; Maastricht University, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam; Brain Dynamics Centre, The University of Sydney; Brain Resource Ltd.; the University of North Carolina at Asheville; University of California Los Angeles (UCLA); Radboud University Nijmegen; Ohio State University; EEG Resource Instituut; Neuroscan and Eindhovens Psychologisch Instituut.

The full publication in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging can be accessed here.

About neurocare group AG:
neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) in its area that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to 3rd parties. We are currently treating about 2,000 patients annually in our own clinics. www.neurocaregroup.com

Contact:
Pamela Keck
neurocare group AG
pamela.keck@neurocaregroup.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


