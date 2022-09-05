U.S. markets closed

neurocare group AG expands international footprint with cooperation in the Middle East, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

neurocare group AG
·3 min read

MUNICH, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce the signing of a cooperation and agency agreement ("Agreements") for its Digital Therapy Platform (DTP) and clinics rollout throughout the Middle East region, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Under the Agreements, neurocare's cooperation partner Live a Better Life Ltd (LABL) will bring the Company's Digital Therapy Platform (DTP) and clinics to the Middle East and all of Ireland. LABL is a business co-founded by successful Dubai-based healthcare investor and entrepreneur Sean Ewing who founded and recently sold Salma Critical Care Hospital to the Abu Dhabi Government and Alcazar Capital Limited, a Dubai-based investment firm with numerous successful healthcare ventures in the UAE and a strong value creation track record of developing companies into market leaders.

In addition to rolling out various clinical treatment facilities throughout the regions of the cooperation, LABL will act as distributors of the Company's transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) systems and neurofeedback devices. The objective of the cooperation is to assist clinicians address significant waiting lists and improve clinician capacity whilst improving clinical outcomes for patients. LABL will make an upfront investment into neurocare group AG as well as ongoing additional investments into buying and building local clinics to accelerate the growth of neurocare's DTP for third party clinics.

"We are very pleased to announce the cooperation with Live a Better Life, a strong partner with deep local industry experience," says Tom Mechtersheimer, founder and CEO of neurocare. "The partnership allows us to expand neurocare's geographic footprint into new regions by providing our technologies and services expressed in neurocare's scalable digital therapy platform, while following our growth strategy focusing our own resources on our key markets in the US, mainland Europe and Australia. The implementation of our DTP in LABL's clinics serves as a milestone proof point for our DTP."

"We are proud to be able to provide neurocare's personalized approach to mental healthcare that empowers clinicians to deliver the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients," says Anshul Garg, Healthcare Executive at Life a Better Life Ltd. "neurocare's digital therapy platform has the potential to make more effective and sustainable mental healthcare accessible in the Middle East and all of Ireland while enhancing the clinician's efficiency and improving patient results."

About neurocare group AG:

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) empowering clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to third parties. We currently treat about 2,800 patients annually in our own clinics and serve many third party practices with our personalized therapy approach, our technologies and related training / onboarding. www.neurocaregroup.com

Pamela Keck
neurocare group AG
pamela.keck@neurocaregroup.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


